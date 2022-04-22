Seagate Commits to Power Global Footprint with 100% Renewable Energy by 2030 and to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2040

Seagate Technology Holdings plc today pledged to power its global footprint with 100% renewable energy by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. The environmental sustainability goals are being announced in conjunction with the release of the company’s 16th Global Citizenship Annual Report (GCAR). Building on our Science Based Targets, we are expanding our actions in support of Seagate’s commitment to a sustainable datasphere and protecting the environment.

“Seagate’s value of Integrity compels us to take meaningful and measurable action on climate change,” said Joan Motsinger, senior vice president, business sustainability and transformation at Seagate. “Today, we publicly share our commitments, and we are well on our way to achieving these milestones both within our operations, with electricity sources, and with our suppliers and customers.”

Seagate will reach its environmental sustainability goals through commitments spanning Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as defined by The Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Reporting Standard.

“Seagate, along with industry peers and global stakeholders, must address the harm caused by materials depletion, power and water overuse, and waste,” said Balan Shanmuganathan, senior director of sustainability at Seagate. “That is why we are boldly and publicly committing to specific and aggressive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to achieve carbon neutrality.”

In addition to establishing its long-term environmental sustainability goals, the company also published its 2021 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) Global Citizenship Annual Report. The report offers a comprehensive look at the company’s yearly progress towards meeting emission reduction targets, product stewardship, talent enablement, diversity goals, labor standards, fair trade, supply chain, and more. Highlights of the report include:

Environmental

• Energy Conservation

o In FY2021, we saved approximately 23,000 MWh amounting to 14,000 tCO2e of electricity through energy conservation and efficiency initiatives, exceeding our conservation goal of 10,000 MWh for the year.

• Recycling

o Continued product circularity partnerships with Dell and Google to recycle components such as voice coil magnet assemblies and materials that use rare earth elements.

• Hazardous Waste

o Seagate has decreased the intensity of hazardous waste generated per exabyte (EB) by 17% in FY2021, mostly through recycling, diverting 84% of waste away from landfill.

• Water Recycling

o Water recycling increased by more than 9% year-over-year.

Social

• Women in Leadership

o Seagate is taking steps to ensure that women have an equitable voice in leadership. Compared to FY2020, there was a 4% increase in women in the company’s executive positions and a 2.9% increase in women in director positions.

• LGBTQ+

o Seagate was named as one of the best companies for LGBTQ+ equity by the Human Rights Campaign with a score of 100% from the organization’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row.

Governance

• Ethics

o Guided by our value of Integrity, Seagate is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of ethics. For further details about the ethical and legal commitments that underpin how we tell our brand story please visit the Seagate Trust Center.

o Established the Global Compliance and Ethics Council (GCEC) to align Seagate business functions with Seagate’s corporate Compliance and Ethics Program strategy, policies, and procedures.

The GCEC determined that there were no significant risks of corruption or non-compliance in FY2021 through ethics risk assessments at our seven manufacturing sites.