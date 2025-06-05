Express Computer

Seclore expands its presence in Delhi with enhanced focus on partnerships with government agencies for national security

Seclore has expanded its footprint in India with the launch of a new office at the heart of the National Capital at Barakhamba road. This expansion is part of the company’s broader commitment to secure national critical infrastructure by working closely with government agencies. 

With digital transformation and AI adoption reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, the need for robust, data-centric security has never been more urgent. Seclore’s expanded presence in Delhi positions us to deepen partnerships with forward-looking enterprises and government agencies focused on securing India’s digital future. Seclore’s mission remains clear – to protect the world’s data, giving organisations complete control over critical information with innovative solutions. 

On the opening of the new office, Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore said, “Our enhanced presence in Delhi demonstrates our increased focus on working with the government of India towards cyber security in the national interest. Seclore also intends to contribute to the national AI mission towards using AI for cybersecurity and ensuring that confidential data remains confidential within and outside of AI systems.”  

This expanded presence will also provide the company with wider access to talent and opportunities within enterprises. 

Shraddha Reghe, Vice President of People Practices at Seclore, said, “Our Delhi office will enable us to tap into the deep talent pool in the National Capital region. We aim to create a workplace where people can further our mission to protect the world’s data. Seclore is recognised as a “Great Place to Work” continuously, it celebrates an inclusive, transparent, and growth-oriented culture with its ongoing commitment to its core values called “SPICE,” which stands for Spreading Positivity, Passion for People, Integrity, Customer Focus, and Entrepreneurial Spirit.” 

