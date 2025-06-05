Barracuda unveils BarracudaONE™, AI-powered cybersecurity platform in India

Barracuda Networks, Inc. unveiled the BarracudaONE AI-powered cybersecurity platform. BarracudaONE maximises threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered security defenses and providing deep, intelligent threat detection and response for managed service providers (MSPs), other channel partners and end users.

Barracuda today also announced the findings of a global survey highlighting the growing risk posed by security tool sprawl. According to the study conducted by Vanson Bourne, 65% of IT and security professionals globally say their organisations are juggling too many security tools, while in India, this number rises to 71%. More than half (57%) of Indian respondents also say their security tools cannot be integrated – creating fragmented environments that are difficult to manage and secure. Based on responses from 2,000 senior security decision-makers, 80% of respondents report that this lack of integration increases the time required to manage security, while 81% cited higher overall costs. Additionally, it significantly weakens threat defense capabilities, with 77% saying it hinders detection and 78% citing challenges in threat mitigation. Only a minority (32%) of respondents globally are fully confident their tools are properly configured, leaving organisations vulnerable to breaches caused by hidden misconfigurations—with only 34% of respondents in India expressing full confidence.

“This research serves as a stark wake-up call for organisations still relying on disconnected, siloed security tools,” said Neal Bradbury, Chief Product Officer at Barracuda. “Managing a patchwork of solutions drives up costs and complexity while creating blind spots that attackers are quick to exploit. Security teams simply cannot afford to waste time switching between systems while critical threats go undetected. The path forward is clear: consolidation and integration are essential for cyber resilience. That is exactly why we built BarracudaONE – to improve security operations, reduce risk and enable teams to secure their environments faster and more effectively. We are cutting through the complexity, closing critical gaps and empowering organisations with the confidence and control they need to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

“In India, the challenge of security tool sprawl is acute, with organisations facing fragmented, hard-to-manage environments,” said Parag Khurana, Country Manager, India, Barracuda Networks. “Eighty percent of Indian respondents say a lack of integration is increasing the time needed for security management, with the same number reporting delays in risk mitigation as a result. The launch of BarracudaONE will directly help IT teams in India operate more efficiently, detect threats faster, and reduce risk with greater confidence.”

BarracudaONE simplifies and strengthens security operations by unifying Barracuda’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions into a single, integrated platform. It delivers layered threat protection, managed through a centralised dashboard, reducing operational complexity and improving visibility. By consolidating key security functions, BarracudaONE minimises the administrative burden and enhances overall cyber resilience.

Advanced, battle-tested AI – integrated across Barracuda’s solutions and fine-tuned over years of real-world application – enables precise threat detection, rapid response and intelligence automation. At the core of this AI-driven platform are robust reporting capabilities that deliver clear, actionable insights. These reports help security teams and channel partners demonstrate the effectiveness of the AI threat layer in identifying and neutralising attacks, while also highlighting ROI and operational impact. By making threat data easy to interpret and communicate, the platform empowers organisations to validate their cybersecurity posture and make informed decisions with confidence.

“BarracudaONE is a shields-up force multiplier that helps us safeguard critical municipal services – including our police dispatcher center, police and fire departments, as well as wastewater, finance and other essential operations,” said William Mann, chief information security officer (CISO) at the Borough of West Chester, Pennsylvania. “The ability to manage multiple security modules through a single, centralised dashboard is transformational. Barracuda Email Protection’s incident response capabilities are mission-critical, and with BarracudaONE, they’re more accessible, faster and easier to manage. The streamlined experience of having fewer clicks and faster insights enables us to prioritise threats and respond with the speed and precision our first responders, government teams and community depend on.”

“As an MSP, BarracudaONE isn’t just another tool – it’s a strategic differentiator for our business,” said Tyler Bracken, director of network operations at OpX Networks. “We’re already using BarracudaONE as a powerful sales asset to clearly demonstrate the value we deliver and make ROI tangible for our customers. Cybersecurity can sometimes be a challenging sell, clouded by misconceptions around complexity and cost. BarracudaONE helps shift that narrative. Its rich telemetry and real-time insights enable us to show exactly what threats we’re neutralising and the protection we’re providing. That level of transparency builds trust with our customers and gives us a strong advantage in a crowded market.”

“BarracudaONE brings all our Barracuda solutions into a unified, powerful platform – delivering centralised visibility, real-time alerts and actionable reporting,” said Adam Butler, principal cyber solutions architect at ARO. “It represents a major step forward for our customers, and an even greater advantage for us as an MSP overseeing thousands of customer environments. With BarracudaONE, we can pinpoint security gaps faster, prioritise alerts with greater accuracy and generate high-value reports in seconds.”