Securonix partners with ValuePoint Systems to expand its cloud-native SIEM offerings in India

Securonix, Inc., a leader in next-generation SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), UEBA, and SOAR, announced a strategic partnership with leading Indian IT services company, ValuePoint Systems, a Noventiq company, to bring Securonix’s cloud-native SIEM solution to the Indian market.

The partnership will leverage Securonix’s advanced machine learning capabilities and ValuePoint Systems’ deep expertise in IT services to enable organisations in India to detect and respond to advanced threats in real-time. Securonix’s cloud-native SIEM offering is designed to provide customers with a highly scalable, secure and cost-effective solution to monitor the entire IT infrastructure, including on-premises and cloud environments. Through this partnership, the solution will provide unparalleled scalability and flexibility, enabling customers to easily manage their security infrastructure, detect and respond to threats, and comply with regulatory requirements. The partnership will help create an ecosystem where vendors can contribute to security visibility, build out a strong and evolving Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program and an overall strong security analytics platform.

“The partnership with ValuePoint Systems is a key part of our expansion strategy in India. Our partnership will enable organisations in India to benefit from the latest advancements in security analytics technology, providing them with greater visibility into their IT infrastructure and helping them stay ahead of cyber threats. Our cloud-native SIEM solution will enable ValuePoint Systems to offer a comprehensive security solution that meets the evolving needs of their customers.” said Harshil Doshi, Country Director, Securonix. “Our channel partners are an extension of our sales and services organisation. They play a key role in delivering our solutions to our valued customers with the necessary support to ensure their effectiveness.” he added.

“We are excited to partner with Securonix to bring their cloud-native SIEM solution to our customers in India,” said Ashok Prabhu, Chief Executive, Sales, ValuePoint Systems, a Noventiq company. “This partnership will offer a best-in-class security solution that will enable us to expand our business operations and provide our customers with the best possible security solutions. Our offerings have grown stronger with Securonix due to the strengths of the platform, providing our customers a great visibility into the threats active within their environment. Additionally, customers are looking at their SIEM not just as logging and correlation tools just to do forensics and meet compliance but also to help them identify threats in near real time.” he added.