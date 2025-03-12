Segwise launches a creative analytics AI agent for mobile marketers, expanding Its offering as an AI-first user acquisition platform

Express Computer

Segwise, the AI-first User Acquisition platform, announced the launch of Creative Analytics and Insights as part of its fast-growing UA platform. The Creative Analytics AI Agent uses multimodal AI to help mobile game and app publishers understand precisely how different elements of their ad creatives—such as Backgrounds, calls to action, Characters, Emotional Hooks, and more—are driving creative performance so that they can optimise their creatives for better return on ad spend. 

Most successful app publishers today must undertake time-consuming tasks to manually tag, analyze, and try to decipher how the various elements of their creatives are performing—tasks made ever more difficult when running hundreds of creatives across many different ad networks. Segwise’s AI-first solution to this problem enables it to automatically tag all sorts of creative elements, even for formats such as Videos and Playables. Publishers can also create custom tags to make sure they’re getting detailed data on any elements unique to their creatives. 

Segwise’s Creative Analytics and Insights dashboard then provides aggregated creative data from across all major ad networks, helping publishers pinpoint the precise creative elements and combinations that are driving performance—as well as the ones that are dragging it down. It enables them to understand important trends, such as how creative elements are performing on certain networks or in specific geographies, while also helping them detect creative fatigue. These and many other insights are provided to help marketers maximise their creative performance.

The new AI agent from Segwise is the second in its fast-growing, AI-first UA platform. The company’s AI-powered campaign Monitoring and Alerting agent, which automatically fetches and analyzes data from an app publisher’s Mobile Measurement partners (MMPs) and catches issues that need attention, was voted the “#1 Marketing Product of the Week” when it launched on Product Hunt in Q4 of last year. Segwise plans to release more AI agents throughout 2025 as it continues to build out a unified, end-to-end UA platform—one built with AI from the ground up to help mobile app marketers simplify and improve every step of the UA stack. 

“We believe that very shortly, AI agents will play a critical role in making all UA teams more effective,” said Brijesh Bharadwaj, co-founder and CEO, Segwise. “We took all the learnings from the challenges of running UA campaigns ourselves and used them to build a platform of agents that would automate the grunt work so that UA teams can focus on the strategic decisions that drive ROAS. With all of the complexities of attribution, measurement, and analysis in the post-IDFA world we live in today, UA managers need a platform like ours to get the most out of their ad spends.”   

Carol Miu, ex CEO of PeopleFun Games, joins Segwise as an advisor. Here’s what she had to say: 

“As the scale of UA grows for a publisher, better monitoring of campaign performance and granular creative analytics can lead to millions of dollars of savings in ad spend. Segwise is building a platform of AI agents to help UA teams do this easily and improve ROAS. I am excited to join them on their journey as an advisor!”

