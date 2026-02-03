Seqrite retains perfect score in AV-TEST enterprise security evaluation

Seqrite, the enterprise cybersecurity arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, has once again secured a perfect score of 18 out of 18 in the latest enterprise endpoint security tests conducted by AV-TEST.

The results place Seqrite among a small group of global security vendors to achieve full marks across all three core parameters assessed by AV-TEST: protection, performance and usability. The evaluation measures how effectively enterprise security solutions defend against real-world malware and ransomware, the impact they have on system performance, and their ability to minimise false positives during everyday business operations.

According to AV-TEST’s findings, Seqrite demonstrated consistently high detection rates against both widespread and zero-day threats, while keeping system resource usage low and avoiding noticeable performance degradation across enterprise workloads. The solution also scored strongly on accuracy, indicating its ability to block malicious activity without triggering false alerts that can disrupt normal operations.

AV-TEST is widely regarded as one of the most stringent and independent benchmarking authorities in the cybersecurity industry, with its test results closely followed by enterprises, regulators and technology buyers worldwide. A repeat perfect score, therefore, carries particular weight in validating how security products perform under real-world enterprise conditions rather than controlled lab environments.

Commenting on the achievement, Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said the results reflect the scale and complexity that modern enterprise platforms are required to handle. He noted that in India alone, the company recorded 265.52 million threat detections across more than eight million endpoints in a single year—equating to roughly 505 attacks every minute.

Katkar added that around 34 million advanced and fileless attacks were blocked using behaviour-based technologies, underscoring the growing importance of proactive and intelligence-led security approaches as AI-driven attacks become more prevalent. The AV-TEST recognition, he said, validates Seqrite’s sustained investments in threat research and platform engineering, while offering enterprises assurance that performance and resilience are not compromised even under sustained attack pressure.

The latest results reinforce Seqrite’s positioning in the enterprise security market at a time when organisations are facing rising volumes of sophisticated threats and are increasingly reliant on independently validated benchmarks to guide their security decisions.