Infosys and Citizens set up AI-first innovation hub to accelerate next phase of digital banking

Infosys has deepened its collaboration with Citizens to support the launch of an AI-first Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the US bank’s push to embed artificial intelligence across its operations, products and customer engagement.

The Bengaluru-based hub is positioned as an industry-first initiative for Citizens and is intended to accelerate AI-driven transformation across core banking functions, technology platforms and digital experiences. Infosys will act as a strategic delivery partner, bringing its expertise in AI, cloud and cybersecurity to help Citizens operationalise an AI-first operating model at scale.

At the centre of the collaboration is Infosys Topaz Fabric, Infosys’ agentic services suite that integrates infrastructure, data, models, applications and workflows into a single, agent-ready ecosystem. By leveraging this platform, Infosys will support Citizens in building scalable AI capabilities that can shorten product development cycles and speed up the delivery of new digital and financial services.

The new Innovation Hub builds on an existing AI-focused partnership between the two organisations, under which Infosys has already supported Citizens’ efforts to modernise technology platforms and enhance customer service. With the hub, the focus now shifts to deeper integration of AI into the bank’s operating model, enabling faster innovation while maintaining security, resilience and regulatory compliance.

Citizens said the initiative also reflects its longer-term investment in developing a globally distributed, highly skilled workforce capable of working with advanced technologies. The Bengaluru hub is expected to play a key role in strengthening the bank’s technology ecosystem, reinforcing its ambition to operate as a technology-led “super regional” bank in the US market.

Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Technology & Security at Citizens Financial Group, said the hub represents a strategic move to place AI at the core of the bank’s operations. He noted that working with partners such as Infosys and using Infosys Topaz Fabric would help Citizens deliver more secure, modern and personalised banking experiences to customers.

From Infosys’ perspective, the engagement underscores the growing demand among financial institutions to balance rapid modernisation with superior customer experience. Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys, said the collaboration would help Citizens accelerate its transition to an AI-first model and become future-ready, while highlighting Infosys’ strength in building AI-enabled operating models for the banking sector.

Taken together, the initiative signals how global banks are increasingly turning to AI-led innovation hubs and strategic technology partnerships to re-architect their operations—using agentic AI not just as an add-on, but as a foundational capability shaping the future of banking.