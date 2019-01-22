ServiceNow collaborates with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge to upskill aspiring IT professionals

ServiceNow has successfully piloted The ServiceNow Academic Program. ServiceNow partnered with TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) for launch of the program in Telangana.

The program was designed to ensure that the new graduates have skills that industry demands, the Academic Program provides guaranteed job prospects to engineering students, in alliance with academic partners and leading Information Technology (IT) Companies. The program culminated in a job fair last week where 264 job offers were made to 248 certified students.

The program launches at a time when the Indian economy is looking to add more than 1.4 million new IT jobs by 2027, according to a joint study by International Data Corporation (IDC) and Cisco. This represents a 46% growth in jobs primarily driven by emerging technologies like cybersecurity, Internet of things (IoT) and big data.

Rao Surapaneni, Vice President of Engineering, ServiceNow said, “We are thrilled to launch the ServiceNow Academic Program and support next generation of technology talent. This initiative is in line with the Government’s ‘Skill India’ program, aimed at improving skills of 40 crore people by 2022. We are pleased to partner with TASK team and deliver outstanding ServiceNow certified application developers. Collaboration with our academic partners, solutions partners and customers made it possible to accomplish great results for the students. We’re committed to providing today’s students with skills that will prepare them for a successful career in India’s thriving technology sector.”

The colleges participated in the inaugural year for the ServiceNow Academic Program include BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women, CMR College of Engineering and Technology, CVR College of Engineering, G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, and KL University.

Firms including Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC, Hexaware, Infosys, LTI, Mphasis, TCS & Wipro participated in the job fair.

Speaking about the collaboration; Sujiv Nair, CEO, TASK said, “Thanks to the ServiceNow Academic Program pilot, the state of Telangana is now equipped with ‘trained & certified’ faculty and fresh engineering graduates as ‘ServiceNow application developers’ and are excited to extend the reach of this program to many more colleges in the near future.”

Narsimha M, Executive VP, Infosys said, “At Infosys, our continued focus is to transform service experience and increase efficiency for our clients, through enhanced automation and AI capabilities. Infosys has partnered with ServiceNow to simplify processes, redefine user experience, and make IT & business functions more efficient. This partnership is in line with our efforts to scale globally to meet market demands. Infosys has also partnered with ServiceNow in its Academic Program, which is a unique opportunity for graduate engineers to be part of the enterprise transformation experience.”

“It is heartening to see Industry teaming with academics and preparing graduates for real life work. This increases the employability of college grads which is the need now,” said Pandian Krishnaraj, Associate Director, DXC. “We congratulate ServiceNow for this initiative. We are glad to be part of this and look forward to welcoming some of the ServiceNow certified grads to our organization.”

Gopika Dakoju, a student at CMR College of Engineering, Hyderabad who undertook the ServiceNow program said, “With India’s tech sector undergoing tremendous change, students are expected to have enhanced efficiency and skills to be adept with the continuously evolving IT industry. Forums such as ServiceNow’s Academic Program not only train young aspiring professionals like us but also give us the opportunity to reflect upon new perspectives and connect with leading IT organizations.”

Under the Academic Program, ServiceNow levels up students with knowledge and experience in cutting-edge technology, to help set them up for a successful career with some of India’s leading technology companies. The program will help bridge the skills gap in the industry and also be able to generate skilled workforce for the city (Hyderabad) and the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com