ServiceNow partners with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to empower over 10,000 students with future-ready skills in the first year

ServiceNow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) as part of the Tamil Nadu Government’s flagship “Naan Mudhalvan” initiative. This collaboration is set to equip over 10,000 students with cutting-edge digital skills on the ServiceNow platform in its first year, with the potential to scale to 25,000 students over the next three years.

This partnership demonstrates ServiceNow’s global commitment to skilling 3 million individuals worldwide with in-demand digital expertise in an increasingly tech-driven economy. Through ServiceNow University’s Now Learning platform, students gain on-demand access to training and certification courses, including the comprehensive ServiceNow Administrator learning path, which leads to the Certified System Administrator (CSA) certification.



The program also fosters inclusivity by offering opportunities for women engineering students through the ServiceNow Women Code to Win contest, along with opportunities to participate in free Hackathons, Appathons, Learnathons, and other virtual workshops and webinars.

Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Center, said, “ServiceNow is thrilled to join hands with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to equip the youth of Tamil Nadu with skills that align with today’s industry demands. This collaboration under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative will enable 10,000 students annually to develop job-ready skills on the ServiceNow platform, positioning them for successful careers in the digital economy. Together, we are empowering Tamil Nadu’s young talent and reinforcing the state’s position as a leader in technology-driven growth and innovation.”



Tmt J Innocent Divya, IAS, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ the flagship initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, is propelling the state’s vision to empower youth with industry-relevant, future-focused skills. Our partnership with ServiceNow is toward this direction, which would enable 10,000 students to gain specialised expertise on the ServiceNow platform to become job-ready. Through this strategic collaboration, we are not only enabling individual student career trajectories but also elevating Tamil Nadu state as a premier destination for technology innovation and investment.”