Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ericsson awarded a multi-year 4G & 5G extension deal by Bharti Airtel for its India operations

Ericsson awarded a multi-year 4G & 5G extension deal by Bharti Airtel for its India operations

News
By Express Computer
0 17

Ericsson has won a multi-year, multi-billion USD extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions. As per the new contract, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation which will help customers with wider coverage and enhanced capacity on the network.

Ericsson will also undertake the software upgrade of its current deployed 4G radios thereby enhancing the customer experience. Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said,” The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel’s pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”
Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India says: “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their Customers.”

Ericsson has been a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. This strategic partnership underscores Ericsson and Airtel’s shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image