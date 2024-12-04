Ericsson awarded a multi-year 4G & 5G extension deal by Bharti Airtel for its India operations

Ericsson has won a multi-year, multi-billion USD extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions. As per the new contract, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation which will help customers with wider coverage and enhanced capacity on the network.

Ericsson will also undertake the software upgrade of its current deployed 4G radios thereby enhancing the customer experience. Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said,” The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel’s pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India says: “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their Customers.”



Ericsson has been a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. This strategic partnership underscores Ericsson and Airtel’s shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India.