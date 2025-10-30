ServiceNow unites intelligent workflows and open models with NVIDIA technologies to scale trusted AI across industries

ServiceNow announced it has expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to unite intelligent workflows and open models to scale trusted AI across industries. Building on years of collaboration with NVIDIA, ServiceNow is introducing Apriel 2.0 — the next generation of its Apriel Nemotron open model family that is post‑trained with NVIDIA and ServiceNow‑provided data and engineered to deliver AI reasoning and multimodal capabilities to enterprises in a faster, smaller, more cost‑efficient footprint. The expanded partnership will also reimagine data center operations with intelligent ServiceNow workflows integrated with the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design.

ServiceNow and NVIDIA have long partnered to bring enterprise‑grade AI to the world’s largest organizations. Now, the companies are taking the next step in scaling trusted AI —powering everything from next‑gen open models to secure AI agents that solve service‑related pain points for all types of businesses, including in regulated industries. This reflects continued progress toward a shared goal to make high performance, proven, and trusted AI real for every enterprise.

“The next wave of AI is about more than innovation. It’s about execution — how fast and how responsibly enterprises can put advanced intelligence to work,” said Pat Casey, chief technology officer and executive vice president, DevOps, at ServiceNow. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA is built around that idea. By releasing open models with best‑in‑class reasoning, we can deliver AI that’s efficient, trusted, and built to scale. Whether it’s Apriel 2.0 or workflow integrations with NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, we’re focused on helping organizations get work done more efficiently and effectively across every industry.”

“Open models give enterprises the transparency and control they need to specialize AI to their data, workflows, and trust standards,” said Kari Briski, vice president of Generative AI for Enterprise at NVIDIA. “By integrating NVIDIA’s Nemotron open model technologies with ServiceNow’s automation platform, we’re helping customers easily build and scale intelligent systems for the enterprise.”

Apriel 2.0: frontier‑level intelligence for the enterprise

At the center of the expanded collaboration is Apriel 2.0, which matches the reasoning and accuracy of much larger models at a fraction of the size. According to Gartner®, “By 2027, smaller, context‑specific models will outpace their counterparts, with usage volume at least three times greater than that of general‑purpose LLMs.” By combining efficient performance with responsible data vetting, safety guardrails, and transparency controls, Apriel 2.0 will bring high‑quality reasoning to more workflows with the confidence required for deployment in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and telecom.

The new model introduces enhanced reasoning and native multimodal input support, allowing it to interpret screenshots, forms, and diagrams for richer, more contextual understanding across a broader range of enterprise workflows. Apriel 2.0 is purpose‑built to power autonomous and semi‑autonomous agents at scale, delivering low‑latency, multi‑step reasoning across systems and datasets.

Apriel 2.0 builds on the momentum of the original Apriel Nemotron 15B model — introduced earlier this year at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event — which is now in production. ServiceNow also recently launched Apriel‑1.5‑15B‑Thinker, an open‑source small language model that delivers frontier‑level reasoning on a single GPU, leveraging pre‑training text data from NVIDIA Nemotron.

Accelerating data center operations

As Apriel 2.0 redefines what’s possible with autonomous reasoning and multimodal intelligence, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are extending these innovations into the heart of enterprise operations. To accelerate the delivery of real‑time, intelligent enterprise AI, ServiceNow will integrate into NVIDIA AI Factory reference designs, which scale the creation, training, and deployment of AI solutions across industries. By integrating with the ServiceNow AI Platform and advanced workflow capabilities, companies will enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences.

The collaboration will enable: