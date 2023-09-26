Express Computer

Setting a benchmark in cloud-delivered endpoint security, SEQRITE introduces EPS Cloud v2.0

SEQRITE, the enterprise cybersecurity solutions arm of Quick Heal, proudly unveils EPS Cloud v2.0, a groundbreaking leap in endpoint security empowered by the cloud. This significant upgrade revolutionises security management for organisations worldwide, offering unparalleled control over their digital defenses.

In the realm of cloud-driven security hosted endpoint protection offers advantages such as cloud-based management, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of deployment. EPS Cloud v2.0 introduces an array of cutting-edge features, including the Application Control Safelist, empowering users with total command over application permissions and monitoring, fostering a Zero Trust Security environment. With web security, organisations can seamlessly regulate access to platforms like Google and YouTube, ensuring corporate utilisation while restricting personal use.

Simplified management is a cornerstone of this release, enabling effortless migrations from on-premises deployment, streamlining administrative tasks, and instilling a profound sense of security. Furthermore, EPS Cloud v2.0’s Device Control capabilities empower organisations to efficiently oversee USB tethering and extend device access, enhancing both flexibility and security.

Vishal Salvi, CEO, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, emphasized, “In the context of cloud-centric security, hosted endpoint protection brings with it notable benefits, including scalability, cost-efficiency, and simplified deployment. Therefore, in today’s dynamic cyber threat landscape, safeguarding the cloud via hosted solution is more efficient offering overall improved security. EPS Cloud v2.0 represents a significant milestone in endpoint security technology. This release underscores our commitment to innovation, simplifying cybersecurity, and ensuring seamless user experiences. At SEQRITE, we believe security should propel growth, not impede it. EPS Cloud v2.0 is a testament to our dedication to making robust cybersecurity accessible and manageable for businesses of all sizes, enabling them to navigate the digital world securely and effortlessly.”

SEQRITE continues its pledge to deliver adaptive security solutions that evolve alongside the ever-changing threat landscape.

