Sharekhan Launches MoneyFLIX, a Financial Movies Platform

Sharekhan Education, a separate entity under Sharekhan, one of the largest brokerage houses in India, has unveiled its maiden edutainment platform – MoneyFLIX – to lead a digital revolution in financial education in the country.

Catering to both, the digitally native millennials and the not so millennial, the platform will offer financial modules with a generous sprinkle of entertainment that aims to keep viewers engaged and hooked. Learning through entertainment and stories is not an entirely novel concept. In fact, it has been part of our tradition for ages, in the form of epics, fables and parables, driving home key values. Teaching consumers about money through ‘edutainment’ seems like an effective way to demystify a complicated subject by using compelling and familiar concepts.

MoneyFLIX’s purpose is to educate and help both, new to market and experienced investors & traders to better understand finance and consequently enable them to better take advantage of financial market opportunities.

To start with, the platform already has nearly 100 videos ranging from being as small as 5 minutes in duration to almost up to 30 minutes in duration and this number is set to double within the first year itself. These movies cover topics from the simplest Investing principles all the way upto complex trading strategies in a bollywood styled manner.

Embedded with key features such as subtitling in local languages, the ability to capture voice notes on the go & easy references to important points by the click of a button, this state of the art edutainment platform has many technology offerings and thus expects to improve learning and retention.

On the occasion, Rahul Ghose who heads MoneyFLIX said: “The integration of technology in the financial services industry has been radical in uplifting customer experience. However efforts towards literacy have often been complex and hence, the idea was to create content that even millennials resonate with.

This is a significant step that emboldens the ideology and commitment to empower retail investors in the market. This new digital-first endeavour would help us take investing and trading education to even the remotest parts of the country.”

MoneyFLIX ’s yearly subscription for the platform will be at a special price of Rs 1,990+G.S.T. and the monthly subscription will be at Rs 990+G.S.T. Subscribers will have access to the entire premium content of the platform as well as access to 10min video snippets on fundamentals of trending companies, called MoneyFLIX Bytes. MoneyFLIX has ensured something for everybody – anyone who walks through the site will get to enjoy and learn from a vast pool of free movies and tutorials on Trading and investing.

MoneyFLIX APP is available on Google PlayStore.

iOS – App to be released in the end of the year

