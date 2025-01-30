SHIFT your resilience: Commvault to unveil innovations for a cloud-first, threat-ready future

Commvault announced the India edition of its SHIFT Cyber Resilience Roadshow. Centered on the theme “SHIFT from Continuous Threats to Continuous Business,” this immersive multi-city event across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, will help enterprises reimagine their strategies to address today’s most complex cyber challenges.

The SHIFT Roadshow 2025 will begin in Delhi on February 7, followed by Mumbai on February 20. The series will culminate in Bangalore on March 7 with the SHIFT Cloud Summit 2025. Each event is designed to provide critical insights and strategies to help businesses stay ahead of sophisticated cyber threats while ensuring business continuity.

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India, and SAARC, Commvault, said, “The future of business is continuous. As critical applications power business operations, the stakes for resilience have never been higher. At SHIFT 2025, we’ll equip enterprises with the tools and insights they need to outpace threats, safeguard what matters most, and turn resilience into a competitive advantage.”

What SHIFT 2025 will deliver

This immersive experience will bring together industry pioneers, technology partners, and resilience experts to:

Real-world simulations: Demonstrations on managing cyber incidents while ensuring critical application recovery and operational continuity. Cloud-first resilience strategies: Insights on optimising hybrid and multi-cloud environments to protect data, secure applications, and maintain uninterrupted operations. The next generation of cyber recovery: Introducing Commvault’s cutting-edge innovations for rapid recovery and resilience across diverse IT ecosystems. Advanced training opportunities: Programs designed to equip organisations with the skills to counter evolving cyber threats.

SHIFT 2025 aims to empower businesses to thrive through uncertainty. Join Commvault and its visionary partners as we seek to educate, illuminate and strengthen India’s digital resilience ecosystem.