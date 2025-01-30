Express Computer

Wipro wins multi-million-dollar deal by Etihad Airways for IT transformation and cost optimization

Wipro wins multi-million-dollar deal by Etihad Airways for IT transformation and cost optimization

Wipro Limited announced that it has been selected by Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to lead its comprehensive technology modernisation. Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

As part of the five-year contract, Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customised cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways with real-time insights into their resource utilisation and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations.

 Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework – from automation of data centers to conversational support to end-users. GenAI will also provide intelligent device management and insights that will optimise performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “We look forward to working with Wipro to prepare for the AI era, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and cost optimisation. Together, we aim to elevate our customers’ experiences through advanced automation, intelligent operations, and enhanced observability.”

 Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Etihad Airways and enable them to adapt to the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Through our proven expertise in digital transformation and AI-powered solutions, we will deliver seamless, efficient, and innovative services to their customers.”

Additionally, Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro’s Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing its technology to meet the evolving demands of its global operations.

For more than two decades, Wipro has operated in the Middle East with thousands of employees and providing opportunities for local talent to effectively serve the clients in the region. The company brings its global expertise in the aviation industry and proven capabilities across cloud transformation to help clients unlock new opportunities.

Note: The deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited’s financial results announcement press release, dated January 17th, 2025, for the quarter ended December 31st, 2024, with a description of the company, but without naming it as Etihad Airways.

