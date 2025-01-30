ONDC and CoRover Join hands to launch “Mahakumbh AI Sahayata” – Your AI companion for a seamless pilgrimage experience, powered by BharatGPT

In a groundbreaking move to empower millions of pilgrims, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has teamed up with CoRover, India’s pioneer in conversational AI, to introduce Mahakumbh AI Sahayata. This revolutionary AI-powered assistant, powered by CoRover’s BharatGPT, is designed to guide, support, and uplift every pilgrim’s journey during the Mahakumbh.



Imagine having a trusted friend by your side, ready to help in your language, anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re seeking directions, festival schedules, accommodation details, or emergency assistance, Mahakumbh AI Sahayata is just a phone call or WhatsApp message away. No internet? No problem. This initiative is built to serve everyone, ensuring no pilgrim is left behind.



Why This Matters to You:

The Mahakumbh is more than a festival; it’s a spiritual journey that unites millions. But navigating the crowds, finding information, and staying safe can be overwhelming. That’s where Mahakumbh AI Sahayata steps in. It’s not just technology; it’s a lifeline for every pilgrim, crafted with care and powered by India’s very own BharatGPT, capable of handling 100+ languages and processing up to 100,000 queries/calls concurrently.



What Makes This Special?



Your Language, Your Voice: Speak in your mother tongue – the AI understands and responds in 14+ languages, ensuring no one feels left out.



Massive Scalability: With the ability to handle up to 100,000 queries/Calls concurrently, the system is built to serve millions seamlessly.



Easy Access for All: Whether you’re tech-savvy or new to smartphones, help is just a phone call or WhatsApp message away.



Real-Time Support: Instant answers to your questions – from festival timings to emergency contacts.



A Step Towards Inclusivity: Designed to bridge the digital divide, ensuring every pilgrim feels supported.

A Vision Shared by Leaders:

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said, “ONDC is committed to leveraging technology to enhance experiences and empower people. We are excited to contribute to initiatives that make a meaningful impact and promote inclusivity for all.”



Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO, CoRover, adds, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to making AI accessible and impactful. Mahakumbh AI Sahayata is more than a tool; it’s a companion that cares, powered by BharatGPT – India’s pride. With its ability to handle 100+ languages and process up to 100,000 queries/Calls concurrently, we’re ensuring no pilgrim is left unheard.”



Join the Movement:

As the Mahakumbh brings together millions in a celebration of faith, Mahakumbh AI Sahayata ensures that no pilgrim walks alone. This is not just a technological innovation; it’s a promise to every Indian – a promise of support, safety, and simplicity.