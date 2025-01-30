Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  ONDC and CoRover Join hands to launch “Mahakumbh AI Sahayata” – Your AI companion for a seamless pilgrimage experience, powered by BharatGPT

ONDC and CoRover Join hands to launch “Mahakumbh AI Sahayata” – Your AI companion for a seamless pilgrimage experience, powered by BharatGPT

News
By Express Computer
0 22

In a groundbreaking move to empower millions of pilgrims, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has teamed up with CoRover, India’s pioneer in conversational AI, to introduce Mahakumbh AI Sahayata. This revolutionary AI-powered assistant, powered by CoRover’s BharatGPT, is designed to guide, support, and uplift every pilgrim’s journey during the Mahakumbh.

Imagine having a trusted friend by your side, ready to help in your language, anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re seeking directions, festival schedules, accommodation details, or emergency assistance, Mahakumbh AI Sahayata is just a phone call or WhatsApp message away. No internet? No problem. This initiative is built to serve everyone, ensuring no pilgrim is left behind.

 Why This Matters to You:

The Mahakumbh is more than a festival; it’s a spiritual journey that unites millions. But navigating the crowds, finding information, and staying safe can be overwhelming. That’s where Mahakumbh AI Sahayata steps in. It’s not just technology; it’s a lifeline for every pilgrim, crafted with care and powered by India’s very own BharatGPT, capable of handling 100+ languages and processing up to 100,000 queries/calls concurrently.

 What Makes This Special?

 Your Language, Your Voice: Speak in your mother tongue – the AI understands and responds in 14+ languages, ensuring no one feels left out.

 Massive Scalability: With the ability to handle up to 100,000 queries/Calls concurrently, the system is built to serve millions seamlessly.

 Easy Access for All: Whether you’re tech-savvy or new to smartphones, help is just a phone call or WhatsApp message away.

 Real-Time Support: Instant answers to your questions – from festival timings to emergency contacts.

 A Step Towards Inclusivity: Designed to bridge the digital divide, ensuring every pilgrim feels supported.
A Vision Shared by Leaders:

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said, “ONDC is committed to leveraging technology to enhance experiences and empower people. We are excited to contribute to initiatives that make a meaningful impact and promote inclusivity for all.”


 Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO, CoRover, adds, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to making AI accessible and impactful. Mahakumbh AI Sahayata is more than a tool; it’s a companion that cares, powered by BharatGPT – India’s pride. With its ability to handle 100+ languages and process up to 100,000 queries/Calls concurrently, we’re ensuring no pilgrim is left unheard.”


 Join the Movement:
As the Mahakumbh brings together millions in a celebration of faith, Mahakumbh AI Sahayata ensures that no pilgrim walks alone. This is not just a technological innovation; it’s a promise to every Indian – a promise of support, safety, and simplicity.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image