Shipsy Launches AgentFleet, an AI Workforce for Logistics Operations

Shipsy has announced AgentFleet, a fleet of purpose-built AI agents designed to work alongside logistics teams and execute operational tasks across planning, execution, customer experience, and financial operations.

It introduces a digital workforce organised around operational roles such as customer experience, driver operations, and finance. Each agent executes specialised tasks across logistics workflows while coordinating with human teams.

Despite decades of digitisation, logistics operations remain highly manual, requiring teams to manage repetitive tasks such as driver coordination, vendor follow-ups, customer queries, invoice reconciliation, and exception handling. As shipment volumes grow, this complexity has traditionally required increased operational headcount.

While most transportation and visibility systems identify operational issues, resolving them still depends on manual intervention. This gap often leads to higher costs, delayed settlements, and poor customer experiences. AgentFleet addresses this by enabling AI agents to observe, decide, and act within defined guardrails. With this, enterprises can deploy AI co-workers that execute tasks across systems, allowing operations managers to focus on supervision and higher-value decisions. This marks a shift from systems of record to systems of action.

It includes AI agents aligned to key logistics roles. Clara handles delivery updates and customer queries across channels and languages, reducing inbound support volumes by 30–40%, while Astra provides real-time route guidance and delivery insights, improving driver productivity by 18–20%. Nexa automates freight settlements, cutting manual workload by up to 50% and accelerating cycles by 20–25%, and Vera resolves financial disputes, reducing resolution times by 20–25%.

It operates through a centralised orchestration layer that monitors workflows and coordinates activity across systems, integrating with existing platforms without requiring replacement. Each agent functions within defined guardrails and approval workflows, with full visibility and audit trails for human supervisors. Enterprises can begin with a single use case and scale across workflows and geographies.

“Supply chains are under more pressure than ever,” said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO at Shipsy. “AgentFleet enables enterprises to augment their teams with AI co-workers that observe operations, identify risks, and take action—while keeping humans in control.”