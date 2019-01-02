Shiv Kumar Bhasin joins NSE as Chief Technology & Operations Officer

Shiv Kumar Bhasin, who till recently was the global CTO of State Bank of India (Asia’s largest bank), has joined NSE as the Chief Technology & Operations Officer. Bhasin will report directly to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director & CEO of NSE.

Bhasin, a lateral hire in State Bank of India, was instrumental in bringing about a huge digital transformation of the bank. He played a key role in the transformation of the bank by actively leveraging emerging technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, RPA and AI.

Bhasin was also instrumental in launching SBI YONO – a digital bank offering which provides an integrated digital banking platform and a one stop solution for banking, lifestyle, insurance, investment, and shopping needs of customers. SBI YONO was launched across the country with the aim to offer next-generation banking services to India’s growing mobile phone and tech-savvy customer base. Under Bhasin’s leadership, the bank witnessed a good traction over YONO, particularly customers from the younger generation. There are already more than 10 million customers on board YONO and the bank is adding about 31000 new customers on this platform per day.

Shiv Kumar Bhasin holds an M.Tech from IIT, Delhi and also is on the advisory board for Gartner, Oracle and Experian Data Quality.

