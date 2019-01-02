Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Shiv Kumar Bhasin joins NSE as Chief Technology & Operations Officer

News
By Srikanth RP
Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO, SBI
350

Shiv Kumar Bhasin, who till recently was the global CTO of State Bank of India (Asia’s largest bank), has joined NSE as the Chief Technology & Operations Officer. Bhasin will report directly to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director & CEO of NSE.

Bhasin, a lateral hire in State Bank of India, was instrumental in bringing about a huge digital transformation of the bank. He played a key role in the transformation of the bank by actively leveraging emerging technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, RPA and AI.

Bhasin was also instrumental in launching SBI YONO – a digital bank offering which provides an integrated digital banking platform and a one stop solution for banking, lifestyle, insurance, investment, and shopping needs of customers. SBI YONO was launched across the country with the aim to offer next-generation banking services to India’s growing mobile phone and tech-savvy customer base. Under Bhasin’s leadership, the bank witnessed a good traction over YONO, particularly customers from the younger generation. There are already more than 10 million customers on board YONO and the bank is adding about 31000 new customers on this platform per day.

Shiv Kumar Bhasin holds an M.Tech from IIT, Delhi and also is on the advisory board for Gartner, Oracle and Experian Data Quality.


Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at srikanth.rp@expressindia.com

