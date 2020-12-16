Shopmatic launches new range of eCommerce solutions for individual entrepreneurs & SMEs

Read Article

E-commerce enabler Shopmatic has announced the launch of disruptive solutions that will revolutionise the way e-commerce is done. Individual entrepreneurs and businesses will now be able to choose from four different e-commerce solutions – chat selling, social selling, marketplace selling, or selling through web stores. Customers can choose the solution that best suits their needs.

This is an industry-first and is set to fuel more sellers to go online with four different eCommerce solutions from Shopmatic. These will continue to be available on the Shopmatic platform at the same pricing as before – INR 50/$1 hosting fees per month + 3 per cent transaction per sale OR Rs. 1000/ $20 a month for a 1-year subscription plan.

Millions of sellers prefer to sell on Chat (WhatsApp, Telegram, Line, etc) or Social ( Facebook, Instagram, etc). Shopmatic now powers Chat & Social sellers through an innovative Single Checkout Link that can complete the sale within the channel itself.

For sellers who want to sell across multiple marketplaces ( Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, etc), Shopmatic’s MarketPlaces solution enables merchants to sell, manage & fulfill their business from the Shopmatic dashboard. Rather than have to upload products in individual marketplace dashboards, Shopmatic merchants will be able to control all key operations from the Shopmatic dashboard, taking away the challenge of individual marketplace dashboard management.

For sellers and businesses who want to create their web-stores, Shopmatic will continue to enable them through their powerful ecosystem, complete with all features like payment and shipping integrations, chat and social selling, multiple beautiful templates, domain name, etc.

Anurag Avula, CoFounder and CEO, Shopmatic, said, “With years of working closely with small and medium business owners and individual entrepreneurs, we understand the unique needs of different sets of customers. We realise that offering a one solution approach for all sellers makes it challenging for some sellers and caters to a small segment of merchants in emerging markets. With the new solution, we are extremely excited that we can now bring in millions of sellers in the emerging markets into the e-commerce ecosystem. We are delighted with the exciting innovations of four different eCommerce solutions and the Single Checkout Link that will enable sellers to be successful easier and faster. We believe this to be game changing in our continued desire to support sellers with unique and relevant eCommerce solutions.”

