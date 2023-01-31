Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Sify recognized as NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Colocation provider

Sify recognized as NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Colocation provider

News
By Express Computer
0 19

Sify Technologies announced that it has been recognised as an NVIDIA DGX-Ready data center colocation provider. This makes Sify the first colocation provider in India to offer customers the option to host NVIDIA DGX A100 systems.

NVIDIA DGX is a platform purpose-built for enterprise AI and the universal system for all AI workloads – from analytics to training to inference. It sets a new bar for compute density, performance and scale, replacing legacy compute infrastructure with a single, unified system that can do it all.

Powered by NVIDIA Base Command software, each DGX A100 system features eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs that can be used together to run the largest jobs or divided into as many as 56 separate, fully isolated instances with dedicated high-bandwidth memory, cache and compute cores. The combination of dense compute power and complete workload flexibility makes DGX systems ideal for both single node deployments and large-scale clusters.

With DGX systems, Sify will be able to provide its customers high-compute density, measurable performance and flexible infrastructure on many footprints across either private cloud deployments or colocation. Enterprises will benefit from AI-powered insights, effective return on investment on AI infrastructure and scalable AI clusters for their data centers to ensure quality customer experience.

Sify will offer data centers where customers can host NVIDIA DGX A100 systems for private cloud deployments. This includes NVIDIA DGX A100 platforms, NVIDIA AI and data science enterprise software and software development kits.

“Artificial Intelligence and deep learning are transforming every industry. NVIDIA offers industry-leading compute density and performance, which provides Sify a unique advantage to offer complete NVIDIA DGX-powered colocation along with NVIDIA’s leading enterprise AI and data science software,” said Tirthankar Mitra, CEO (West) at Sify Technologies.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image