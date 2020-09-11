Sify Technologies announces expanded Cloud offerings with Oracle FastConnect

Read Article

Sify Technologies Limited and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect at their Rabale Data Center in Mumbai.

Sify’s GlobalCloudConnect (GCC) platform will now offer secure, deterministic network connectivity services to Oracle Cloud in India. Through collaboration with Sify, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from India. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.

Sify also announced availability of Metro-XConnect service between the Airoli and Rabale based facilities. The Metro-XConnect service provides customers at the Airoli site with access to network resources, including Oracle FastConnect, with near zero latency at local cross connect economics. The launch of the Metro-XConnect service is designed to act as a catalyst to accelerate the deployment of hybrid multi cloud environments.

Oracle Cloud customers can also utilize Sify’s Datacenter Interconnect services, which provide cutting-edge performance for mission-critical and low-latency/high-availability sensitive applications. This service is offered from 53 data centers in the country, including 10 of Sify’s own carrier-neutral colocation facilities.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

Commenting on the launch, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said “The launch of Oracle FastConnect and Metro-XConnect services provides customers with the option of co-locating in a cloud-adjacent data center to build a unique hybrid multi-cloud environment, particularly in the context of Oracle workloads. The unique technical and commercials benefits of these solutions will provide our customers a very compelling Total Cost of Ownership for their IT landscape.

“Security and cost management remain top concerns for enterprises as they continue to move their data, applications, and workloads to the cloud,” said Ross Brown, vice president, Go-to-Market, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect addresses both concerns by providing dedicated, private connectivity that does not traverse the public Internet – all for a fraction of the competition.”

