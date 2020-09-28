Simplilearn and University of Massachusetts Amherst to launch Online Post Graduate Program in Lean Six Sigma

Read Article

Simplilearn today announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to offer a specialised Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Lean Six Sigma. The program is ideal for CXOs, engineers, analysts, and mid-level professionals. Through the six-month Lean Six Sigma program, learners will acquire knowledge about the tools and techniques essential to implementing quality control in business processes, operations, production cycles, and process outcomes through re-engineering.

The Post Graduate Program in Lean Six Sigma is designed and delivered through Simplilearn’s high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model, which provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. The program curriculum is aligned with the official PMI-ACP® and IASSC LSSGB certifications.

In addition to over 150 hours of applied training, the program includes interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions coupled with 6 masterclass sessions by the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty. Learners are given the opportunity to work on two mini-projects and one capstone project culminating the learning experience. The program also offers elective subjects on Six Sigma in IT, Healthcare, and Banking & Financial Services. On completion, program graduates will receive a dual certificate in Six Sigma and a joint certificate of completion from Simplilearn-UMass Amherst. Other benefits include official membership to the UMass Amherst Alumni Association and credits towards the online MBA program at Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst.

Commenting on the partnership with UMass Amherst, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, “Lean Six Sigma as an industry-agnostic skill set has always been relevant, more so today with the arrival of concepts such as “Digital Lean.” While firms grow at unprecedented speeds leveraging digital transformation, “operational excellence” will matter for firms even more to maintain profitability. Being a certified professional in an area with such an impact on the digital transformation journey of an organization means that one gets to be an agent of change within the organization. In fact, experienced Lean Six Sigma certification holders are among the highest paid professionals globally. We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading research universities, UMass Amherst, in bringing the PGP Lean Six Sigma program to nurture leaders of the future. Through the program, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant management skills, opening new growth opportunities. We’ve trained leaders at over 1000 companies across 150 countries with the purpose of inspiring and equipping professionals to be better and do better.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]