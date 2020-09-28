Fintech startup GimBooks introduces Indian regional languages on its accounting & bookkeeping platform

Read Article

Raipur, Chattisgarh-based fintech startup GimBooks has announced the addition of 9 regional languages on its cloud-based ‘Made-in-India’ business management and accounting platform for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The newly incorporated languages on GimBooks’ mobile app and website (desktop version) are: Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odiya and Punjabi. Previously, GimBooks’ mobile-first, easy-to-use solution was available only in English and Hindi languages.

With the introduction of the latest feature, GimBooks’ users will now be able to view its ‘Easy Invoice Manager’ Android app and integrated website in the default language of their choice, as per the ‘primary language’ option selected in their devices. The end-to-end vernacularisation/localisation within the platform will help the start-up to customise customer experiences and scale up vis-à-vis brand diversification.

This move by GimBooks comes at a time when regional language-based content consumption is exploding amongst Internet and smartphone users in India. In the recent past, many entertainment platforms, apps. etc. in our country had grown exponentially after launching in multiple vernacular languages. Taking a note of these aspects and also given the fact that the adoption of Hindi or English is still quite low in South Indian states and some other belts of the country, GimBooks’ team eventually figured out that they were losing out on a considerably large opportunity to add more customers, as their app did not support regional languages in the past. To overcome this issue and bridge the gap, GimBooks decided to come up with this new feature of deploying multiple regional languages on its platform.

Speaking about the newly-added functionality, Yash Raj Agrawal, Founder & CEO, GimBooks says, “By introducing 100 per cent localisation on our platform through the integration of a number of regional languages, we at GimBooks want to capitalise on the wider market opportunity of Bharat, and enable our users to be able to see and read each and every word in their preferred local language. This new upgrade can be said to be entirely hassle-free and customer-convenience-oriented, as the user can seamlessly switch his/her language settings anytime. We are hopeful that by viewing content in their respective local languages, our customers will build a better rapport with the app and our company. On the other hand, we at GimBooks will have the chance to cater to newer demographics and audience base, thereby gaining competitive advantage in the market, and expecting to see increased customer adaptation rates.”

