SocioRAC introduces HyLyt App for remote working teams

SocioRAC, a technology startup which is working in the areas of data management and privacy has launched HyLyt app for remote working teams. This Digital India Initiative is a boon to enterprises who waste their precious time daily in browsing, gathering abd storing the data. With this single app, team can reduce complexity and provide fingertip access to all the information that matters at one place – files, text, messages, to-do, calendar, video calls etc. The remote working teams which are the norm of today can converse and collaborate within controls thus enhancing productivity and preventing data leakage.

In the words of Rajat Singhania, Founder – SocioRAC, “With approx 1.5 billion people now working remotely, working remotely has become the “new normal” at least for the foreseeable future. The security and data protection needs are compromised at home which increases the risk of exposure and inadvertent leaking of corporate and customer data.”

He further added, “In view of the present situation, we developed this app ‘HyLyt app’ that helps enterprises with data security and important content at a single place. This avoids critical and sensitive data exchange through multiple insecure channels and tools.”

This app provides a reliable and secure solution to enterprises as it acts as a single source for storing entire data in a highly protected way. This app is a mobile first environment to manage data for personal and business needs. HyLyt app is available in Mobile & Desktop version. The personal version is free & the business version is charged at an affordable cost.


