Simplilearn partners with Google Cloud to upskill learners with digital skills

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has teamed up with Google Cloud Learning to be able to reach over 5 million learners on the Simplilearn platform with the latest digital skills. This collaboration is designed to provide a high-quality upskilling experience to the learners with measurable outcomes, leveraging the best-in-class Google Cloud labs and content offerings. Simplilearn will integrate the guided labs and content into its programs (DevOps Engineer and Cloud Architect) in order to strengthen its learning paths to bolster its learners’ digital upskilling experience.

The collaboration is a step forward in digital education and will enable learners to access a wide range of cutting-edge resources and training designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s learners and professionals. This includes online courses, mentorship programs, and hands-on training, coupled with Google Cloud Labs, all tailored to address the most pressing skills gaps in the industry. Upon course completion, learners will be awarded a joint certificate from both Google Cloud and Simplilearn, which can be used to enhance career prospects and gain recognition in the marketplace.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said of the collaboration with Google Cloud, “Simplilearn has always been committed to the mission of providing the best-in-class programs and content to our learners to change their lives. This collaboration with Google Cloud is another step towards our aim of bringing quality upskilling to learners in India and around the world. We will provide access to Google Cloud hands-on labs as a part of our existing upskilling programs. Through this initiative, our focus is to have 200,000 learners achieve the right skill set to create better opportunities for themselves in the industry.”

“We are excited to launch our Google Cloud training content on the Simplilearn platform,” said Lee Moore, Vice President, Google Cloud Consulting, “This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity for learners around the world to access the training needed to pursue cloud computing careers and build generative AI skills on a global learning platform.”

