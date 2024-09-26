Sinch announces strategic partnership with MoEngage to deliver rich, personalised experiences at scale

Sinch, which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, an insights-led Customer Engagement Platform. Sinch is now part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program, which aims to help brands scale at speed. This collaboration aims to provide businesses with a seamless and reliable solution for their customer communication needs.

Digital communication is the linchpin that enables the transformation of brands. In this regard, Sinch’s partnership with MoEngage translates into benefits for modern-day businesses in the following ways:

⦁ Leveraging advanced tech made simpler: Businesses can leverage MoEngage’s advanced Customer Engagement Platform combined with Sinch India’s robust portfolio spanning powerful communication APIs, low-no-code, and SaaS solutions tailored to bridge the gap between businesses and customers.

⦁ Friction-free omnichannel engagement: The partnership will enable businesses to engage with customers across preferred communication channels, enhancing customer experience like never before. This will make it easier for businesses to leverage the full spectrum of customer engagement tools and solutions, from advanced analytics (for actionable insights) to real-time communication capabilities powering rich and memorable communication across industries.

⦁ Seamless integration: By seamlessly integrating Sinch & MoEngage’s technologies, businesses can streamline their customer communication efforts, leading to increased efficiency.

⦁ Drive higher ROI: With an enhanced suite of products and solutions, businesses can now focus on building connected experiences for several use cases across marketing, service, support, payments, and much more to deliver next-level experiences. Enhanced experiences give businesses a better chance at clocking in higher returns.

“We value our collaboration with MoEngage and our joint relentless commitment to enrich customer experience for brands with enhanced quality, innovation, with security at the core.” said Mr. Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience.”

Regarding the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage, mentioned, “We are delighted to be partnering with a global powerhouse like Sinch. We believe our shared expertise of AI-enabled, insights-led customer engagement and powerful customer communications cloud, will help consumer brands boost personalized experiences and, in turn, drive business growth.” Sinch boasts an extensive network of more than 500 integrations and is the driving force behind customer experience and digital communications for platforms worldwide. Through this partnership, MoEngage will join this influential network.