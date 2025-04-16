SingleInterface brings AI to storefronts: Launches a full-stack AI RetailTech platform for multi-location brands

SingleInterface unveiled its integrated AI platform – SingleInterface AI – marking its transformation into the first full-stack AI software suite built exclusively for storefronts.

From digital-first to AI-first, SingleInterface AI redefines how multi-location brands get discovered by their customers and engage with hyperlocal audiences—at every store, every pin on the map, and every customer touchpoint.

“We believe the future of hyperlocal marketing and commerce is AI-native. It’s transforming how every storefront shows up in “near me” searches, responds, and grows. With SingleInterface AI, we’re embedding enterprise-grade intelligence into every hyperlocal brand interaction,” said Tarun Sobhani, Co-Founder and CEO, SingleInterface.

AI That Impacts Every Location

This launch unifies and elevates SingleInterface’s core offerings—from business listings to engagement—into one smart, self-learning platform. With advanced interaction analytics and real-time sentiment decoding, SingleInterface AI turns every storefront into a performance engine. Brands gain sharper visibility into local trends, intent signals, and campaign impact—driving measurable growth and actionable insights at every touchpoint.

What’s Inside SingleInterface AI

SingleInterface AI offers a modular yet deeply integrated suite of AI engines, each solving a distinct challenge faced by multi-location enterprises.

Pages AI : Automatically generates high-performing, search-optimised microsites for each individual location complete with real-time content, embedded chat, and actionable CTAs.

Reviews AI : Understands location-level customer reviews with AI-powered emotional intelligence, allowing marketers to respond with empathy.

Engagement AI : Connects the dots between CRM data and real-time conversations, enabling hyper-contextual WhatsApp, email, and web chat outreach.

Campaigns AI: Localises brand campaigns with geo-fenced insights, content fatigue detection, and audience behaviour tracking across every city or Pin/Zip code.

Interactions AI: Transcribes and analyses every customer interaction made with the brand or the nearest location to reveal sentiment, missed opportunities, and conversion blockers.

Audience AI uses real-world behavior signals—like location patterns, visit frequency, and category interest—to identify high-intent buyers before they enter your funnel, powering more precise campaigns and stronger ROI.

Competition AI: Maps search performance block-by-block, benchmarking each outlet and highlighting areas to win more "near me" searches.

Maps search performance block-by-block, benchmarking each outlet and highlighting areas to win more “near me” searches. Insights AI: Unifies data across modules to deliver a 360° view of brand performance—highlighting trends, and surfacing actionable intelligence at every location.

With over 400 multi-location brands across industries such as F&B, automotive, telecom, retail, banking, financial services, real estate, education, travel, and healthcare, SingleInterface is setting a new benchmark for AI-driven location-based marketing.