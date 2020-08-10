Singularity launches SecurePass for contactless entry to reduce risk during workforce re-entry

Read Article

Singularity Automation, a state-of-the-art technology company helping enterprises achieve operational efficiency through effective use of IoT, today launched SecurePass, a solution that offers app based access control systems for facilities. The pandemic has changed offices forever and, moving ahead, all the facilities would be required to follow strict compliances and restrictions, including how employees enter and access the workplace. Technology can help in meeting these compliances, as seen from the demand for solutions like SecurePass which offer app based access control systems for facilities.

SecurePass can also be utilised by businesses to enforce occupancy levels in buildings and various sections or rooms inside the buildings. It has a built-in infrared people counter ensuring that when the building reaches its designated capacity, new entrants are denied access. These sensors also help in detecting tailgating, making it a full-fledged security solution.

“SecurePass, the security brand owned by Singularity Automation provides a full stack access control system wherein the employees can use their smartphones to access any facility, thus making it contactless compared to traditional fingerprint solutions. The access control has a built-in temperature scanner and if anyone shows signs of fever, access is denied. SecurePass uses a combination of door sensors and people counter to detect and send alerts for all such scenarios,” said Akash Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Singularity Automation.

The clients have the flexibility to choose between SecurePass’ Capex and Opex pricing plans, helping customize their operational expense and yet leverage the technology to provide their employees with a superior and safe experience.

SecurePass has the capability to integrate with its in-built Visitor Management System or any existing VMS, through API integration, and offer visitors and customers the assurance of Pandemic Standard Security Compliance. Apart from this, the solution also offers the extended scope to integrate the platform with Time & Attendance Management systems.

Goel continued, “We are seeing a disruption across all industries, globally, due to Covid-19, and the way many of us interact with our customers has morphed overnight. Maintaining social distancing has become the utmost priority for modern buildings. SecurePass keeps track of the number of people entering the building and can send alerts/ restrict access if the total number exceeds a threshold. Our cloud platform combines multiple devices and offers a single, seamless interface to manage properties across multiple locations. Creating frictionless solutions is at the core of our business model and while our current product offered a similar technology, we have strived to adapt and evolve our solution in keeping with the current requirements. ”

SecurePass is partnering with various HRMS companies used by employers to automatically cut off access to terminated employees and grant access to newly joined staff. The company is also integrating CCTV cameras from various vendors to provide a single platform for all security needs.

