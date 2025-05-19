Six HCLTech campuses in India receive the coveted TRUE Zero Waste Platinum Certification

HCLTech has announced that its campuses in Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Vijayawada and Madurai have been awarded the highest TRUE Zero Waste Certification, Platinum, by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI).

With the latest recognition, seven large HCLTech campuses in India now have TRUE Zero Waste Certification. The company’s Nagpur campus received the certification last year.

The TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Zero Waste Certification, developed by GBCI, recognises facilities that excel in sustainable waste management and zero-waste efforts.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges HCLTech’s exemplary achievement in zero-waste practices, leadership in sustainability and advanced circular economy initiatives. This milestone highlights the company’s efforts to divert over 99% of waste from landfills through responsible methods such as reducing, reusing, recycling and recovery.

“The TRUE Zero Waste Certification promotes the redesign of resource life cycles across 15 performance categories and requires facilities to divert at least 90% of solid waste from landfills and incineration,” said P. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director, GBCI APAC and Middle East Markets. “Achieving this requires rigorous tracking, transparent reporting and strong employee engagement. We congratulate HCLTech on earning the Platinum certification across multiple campuses—an outstanding milestone that reflects its leadership in sustainability and commitment to responsible corporate practices.”

“Sustainability is at the core of HCLTech’s business strategy and this certification is a significant milestone in our journey. By adopting zero-waste principles across our facilities, we continue to raise the bar in environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility,” said Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer – Corporate Functions, HCLTech.