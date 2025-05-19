HCLTech appoints Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader

HCLTech announced the appointment of Kiran Cherukuri as Global GCC Practice Leader. In his new role, Kiran will be responsible for scaling HCLTech’s Global Capability Center (GCC) practice by bringing focused offerings that leverage HCLTech’s services and technology portfolio as well as corporate functions capabilities. To date, HCLTech has been a partner to over 200 GCCs in India. Welcoming Kiran, Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer—Corporate Functions, HCLTech, said, “GCCs have evolved into centers of strategic digital innovation for global enterprises. HCLTech plans to double down on this fast-growing segment with a sharp focus on India. I am confident that Kiran’s rich experience, deep domain expertise, and ecosystem acumen will enable us to build on our proven leadership in the GCC space.” “GCCs are poised to deliver higher value through the transformation of technology and skills. I am excited to be part of HCLTech once again and contribute to the growth strategy for this segment,” added Kiran Cherukuri. Kiran brings over three decades of experience across leading technology companies and entrepreneurial ventures. Among his previous stints, Kiran worked with HCLTech for over 14 years, contributing significantly to Digital Foundation Services, Engineering and R&D Services, Industry Solutions, and Talent Solutions. He successfully set up global delivery centers and managed business development, alliances, and marketing. Kiran holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management.