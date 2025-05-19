Axiado announces industry’s first AI-driven single-chip secure control and management solution

Express Computer

News
Axiado Corporation has announced the next-generation Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), the new Axiado AX3080—the industry’s first integrated hardware security solution that combines Axiado’s TCU with memory and flash storage. With the integration of DRAM, SPI Flash, and eMMC, the AX3080 further enhances platform security by eliminating potential attack surfaces, improving power efficiency, and reducing design complexity in the smallest 25x25mm² package.

Axiado’s AX3080 TCU is built for hyperscalers, AI data centers, and cloud platforms that require scalable, silicon-level security with reduced board complexity and lower total cost of ownership.

This next-generation integrated solution builds on the proven architecture of Axiado’s AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs, combining Root of Trust (RoT), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), secure networking, and AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security. It also integrates onboard memory and storage for real-time threat detection—all within a single chip and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) ready.

Designed for today’s most demanding computer environments, the Axiado AX3080 TCU offers seamless compatibility with leading server platforms from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.

“Axiado’s AX3080 TCU marks a major leap forward in our mission to embed AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security at the heart of computing infrastructure,” said Gopi Sirineni, CEO of Axiado. “By unifying memory, storage, and our TCU into a single integrated solution, we’re shrinking the hardware footprint, reducing the threat surface, and enabling real-time, silicon-level threat detection. This is the platform hyperscalers have been waiting for—secure, compact, efficient, and built for the new AI era.”

Axiado also announced the SCM3080-MT, an AI Secure Management Card for Nvidia systems. This integrated solution leverages the AX3080 TCU to enable silicon-level platform security and pre-emptive threat detection in a compact form factor. Designed for adoption by NVIDIA and its ecosystem of OEM/ODM partners, as well as leading XPU vendors, the SCM3080-MT provides a scalable path to secure accelerated computing at the edge and in the data center.

Key Features of the Axiado AX3080 TCU Integrated, AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solution, including:

  • Fully Integrated Security Single-chip SoC: Combines Axiado’s TCU with 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and 1Gb SPI NOR Flash in a 25x25mm package.
  • AI-Powered Threat Detection: Includes four NNPs delivering up to 4 TOPS for proactive, on-chip anomaly detection.
  • Secure Vault™: Hardware-based secure enclave with DPA-resistant crypto, Secure Boot, and FIPS 140-3 Level 2.
  • Hardware-Anchored Security: Includes embedded Root of Trust (RoT), Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Smart NIC, and hardware firewall for zero-trust security.
  • Full I/O Support: PCIe Gen4 with security, 10GbE and multiple 1GbE interfaces, USB 3.0/2.0, HDMI 1.4, SPI/eSPI, GPIO, SGPIO, I3C/I2C, UART, PWM, TACH, and ADC for broad system integration.
  • Power & Area Efficient: Reduces design complexity and improves system power efficiency by consolidating multiple components.
  • Hyperscaler-Ready: Designed for seamless integration with current infrastructure from NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD—enabling broad adoption across AI data centers and cloud platforms.

Tier 1 OEM and ODM Customer Support

“Axiado’s TCU devices show great promise and use in our NVIDIA MGX-based systems because they deliver the kind of hardware-level innovation and integrated security that hyperscale infrastructure demands,” said Etay Lee, CEO of Giga Computing. “By combining AI-driven threat detection with simplified system integration, this solution helps us bring more resilient and efficient GIGABYTE AI server platforms to market faster.”

“Axiado AX3080 TCU sets a new benchmark for silicon-based platform security,” said Dr. James Shue, CTO, Pegatron. “Collaboration with Axiado will reinforce a shared vision: Embed AI-powered, Hardware anchored platform security directly into current most demanding cloud and AI workloads.”

