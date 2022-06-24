Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Skillsoft announces the launch of Career Journeys

Skillsoft announces the launch of Career Journeys

News
By Express Computer
0 42

 Skillsoft, a platform for transformative learning experiences, has announced the launch of Career Journeys, the company’s newest offering within Skillsoft Percipio. Blending live, on-demand, hands-on, and collaborative learning modalities, Career Journeys bring topic-specific skilling programs to the enterprise that enable learners to master mission- and job-critical skills and drive meaningful business transformation year-after-year.

“The skills needed for organizations to remain competitive are being redefined at an accelerated rate. Leaders widely view the current talent shortage as the number one threat to business, and they cannot simply “hire their way” into closing skills gaps. Competencies must be developed from the inside out,” said Mark Onisk, Chief Content Officer, Skillsoft.

Onisk adds, “To help address this challenge, Skillsoft has strategically added new learning modalities to Percipio such as instructor-led training, digital coaching, and hands-on practice labs. Career Journeys bring these together in one offering, resulting in highly engaging and career-oriented learning experiences that fuel skill mastery, buoy talent retention, and build competitive workforces.”

“As skills gaps widen and organizations need to reskill both technical workforces and their leaders at scale, a more immersive, multi-modal, and effective method for building skills is table stakes,” said R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research.

Wang commented, “Empowering organizations with a one-stop shop for developing mastery across technical and leadership competencies will deliver durable learning outcomes that cascade through the business, supporting critical business objectives and ultimately driving competitive advantage.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
We are Live Now !

TECH SENATE-2022
REINVENTING FOR THE FUTURE
DAY-3

Join our live event and learn how to use the latest technologies to future proof your IT infrastructure.
WATCH NOW
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image
We Are Live! Tech Senate 2022 -Learn best practices in choosing emerging technologies
Watch Now
close-image