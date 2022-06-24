Skillsoft announces the launch of Career Journeys

Skillsoft, a platform for transformative learning experiences, has announced the launch of Career Journeys, the company’s newest offering within Skillsoft Percipio. Blending live, on-demand, hands-on, and collaborative learning modalities, Career Journeys bring topic-specific skilling programs to the enterprise that enable learners to master mission- and job-critical skills and drive meaningful business transformation year-after-year.

“The skills needed for organizations to remain competitive are being redefined at an accelerated rate. Leaders widely view the current talent shortage as the number one threat to business, and they cannot simply “hire their way” into closing skills gaps. Competencies must be developed from the inside out,” said Mark Onisk, Chief Content Officer, Skillsoft.

Onisk adds, “To help address this challenge, Skillsoft has strategically added new learning modalities to Percipio such as instructor-led training, digital coaching, and hands-on practice labs. Career Journeys bring these together in one offering, resulting in highly engaging and career-oriented learning experiences that fuel skill mastery, buoy talent retention, and build competitive workforces.”

“As skills gaps widen and organizations need to reskill both technical workforces and their leaders at scale, a more immersive, multi-modal, and effective method for building skills is table stakes,” said R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research.

Wang commented, “Empowering organizations with a one-stop shop for developing mastery across technical and leadership competencies will deliver durable learning outcomes that cascade through the business, supporting critical business objectives and ultimately driving competitive advantage.”