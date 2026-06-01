Beyond Implementation: Goa’s SeMT emerges as a strategic driver of digital governance

As governments across India move beyond basic digitisation towards holistic digital transformation, State e-Mission Teams (SeMTs) are playing an increasingly strategic role in shaping the future of governance. No longer confined to project implementation, SeMTs are emerging as key enablers of innovation, helping departments leverage emerging technologies, strengthen digital infrastructure, and deliver citizen-centric services at scale.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Sharda Katare, Head of eGovernance Mission Team, Goa, shares how the state is advancing its digital governance agenda through integrated platforms, data-driven decision-making, cybersecurity-focused frameworks, and inclusive service delivery models. She discusses the evolving role of SeMT, the importance of balancing innovation with digital trust, and the lessons other states can draw from Goa’s approach to building a connected, future-ready governance ecosystem.



As digital governance evolves rapidly, how do you see the role of SeMT transforming from implementation support to strategic technology enablement?

Over the years, the role of State e-Mission Teams (SeMTs) has changed a lot. Earlier, SeMTs mainly focused on implementing projects, monitoring timelines, and helping departments carry out e-Governance initiatives. Today, the role has become more strategic and focused on digital transformation.

At the State e-Governance Mission, Goa Team, we are now working as technology partners for different government departments. We help departments choose the right technology solutions, align digital projects with government goals, and ensure that digital platforms remain useful and sustainable in the long run. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation are becoming important in governance, and SeMTs help departments use these technologies in a safe and effective way.

We are also focusing on building connected digital systems instead of separate, standalone applications. We encourage integrated platforms, API-based systems, and data-driven decision-making to improve government services and overall efficiency. Along with this, SeMTs also support training, change management, and innovation within government departments.

In the future, SeMTs will play a bigger role as strategic advisors and innovation partners, helping governments build fast, citizen-friendly, and future-ready digital governance systems.

How is Goa balancing innovation with governance, compliance, and data privacy requirements in today’s fast-changing technology landscape?

Goa is following a balanced and responsible approach towards digital transformation. While we are adopting new technologies and innovative digital solutions, we also give equal importance to governance, compliance, cybersecurity, and data privacy in every project.

We believe that innovation should increase trust and transparency, not reduce it. Before implementing any technology solution, we make sure it follows the Government of India guidelines, cybersecurity standards, and data protection rules. We are also including security and privacy measures from the planning stage itself.

Goa is strengthening its digital infrastructure by using secure cloud systems, strong cybersecurity practices, and standard digital platforms. We are working closely with departments to ensure proper governance systems, access controls, audit systems, and compliance monitoring are available for all digital platforms.

At the same time, we are encouraging innovation through citizen-focused platforms, integrated digital services, automation, and the use of emerging technologies. Our goal is to build a governance system that is modern, secure, fast, and accountable.

Today, digital trust is very important. We believe successful and sustainable digital governance can only happen when innovation and compliance go together.

In your view, what lessons can other states learn from Goa’s approach towards technology-led governance and citizen engagement?

One of the biggest lessons from Goa’s approach is that digital governance should focus on citizens, not just technology. Technology is a tool, but the main goal should be to make government services more accessible, efficient, transparent, and easy for citizens to use.

Goa has focused on building a collaborative governance system where government departments, technology partners, and other stakeholders work together to provide integrated digital services. Instead of departments working separately, we are encouraging connected systems, shared infrastructure, and unified digital platforms. This improves efficiency and gives citizens a smoother experience.

Another important factor is flexibility and adaptability. Since Goa is a smaller state, we have been able to quickly adopt and test digital initiatives, learn from implementation, and expand successful projects effectively. This flexibility helps in faster innovation and better policy implementation.

We also believe that training and digital awareness within departments are very important. Successful digital transformation is not only about using technology but also about helping people and institutions understand, use, and manage it properly.

Lastly, citizen participation and feedback are very important. Regular interaction with citizens helps improve services and ensures that digital governance platforms meet the real needs and expectations of people.

Citizen experience has become central to digital governance today. How is SeMT ensuring seamless, accessible, and inclusive digital service delivery for citizens?

Citizen experience is the main focus of digital governance initiatives in Goa. At SeMT, our goal is to make government services simple, accessible, transparent, and inclusive for every citizen.

We are working on integrated and user-friendly digital platforms that reduce complexity and the need for people to visit government offices physically. Efforts are being made to simplify service delivery processes, provide online access to government schemes and services, and improve coordination between departments.

Accessibility and inclusiveness are also very important. Digital platforms should be useful for people from all backgrounds, including citizens from rural areas, senior citizens, and people with limited digital knowledge. Therefore, we focus on easy-to-use platforms, multilingual support, assisted service models, and digital awareness programs to reduce the digital divide.

SeMT is also encouraging departments to use data-driven governance and feedback systems so that citizen services can improve continuously. By using analytics and service monitoring tools, departments can identify problems, improve response times, and provide better quality services.

Our vision is to build a citizen-first digital ecosystem where technology not only improves government efficiency but also empowers citizens by giving them easy, reliable, and inclusive access to government services.