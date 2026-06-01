Why most agentic AI strategies fail in I&O

By Chandra Mukhyala, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner

The infrastructure and operations (I&O) landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift driven by the rapid maturation of large language models (LLMs). Capable of sophisticated reasoning, contextual analysis, and planning, these models enable organizations to move beyond deterministic, script-based automation toward autonomous, agentic operations. In this new model, AI agents act as software entities that leverage LLM reasoning to independently interpret system state, formulate action plans, and execute changes across infrastructure tools without continuous human intervention.

Enterprises are adopting this model to significantly reduce the mean time to resolution (MTTR) of incidents, increase engineering productivity, strengthen security through machine-speed response, and optimize infrastructure to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). For many I&O leaders, agentic AI represents a pathway to scale operations in environments whose complexity now exceeds what human-centric processes can reliably manage.

However, this transition introduces a class of high-velocity risks that legacy infrastructure frameworks were never designed to govern. Unlike deterministic automation, agentic systems operate on nondeterministic reasoning. While this enables flexibility and adaptability, it also means that localized agent errors can affect the entire infrastructure in seconds. Without rigid operational boundaries, centralized data layer, and enforceable guardrails, agents can unintentionally exhaust regional resource quotas, bypass security controls, or trigger cascading service disruptions.

To navigate the challenges and transition successfully, heads of I&O must recognize that agentic AI is not a simple extension of automation, but a fundamental change to the operating model. Success requires addressing eight critical pitfalls spanning foundational readiness, operational governance, and workforce capability.

Structural Requirements

Before scaling autonomous operations, I&O leaders must resolve three structural conditions that, if neglected, reliably undermine agent behavior and amplify operational risk.

Unstable Interfaces Break Autonomous Execution

Agentic systems depend on precise and predictable tool interfaces to function correctly. Even minor, undocumented changes in command syntax, APIs, or database schemas can silently disrupt autonomous workflows, as agents are unable to infer interface changes on their own. When interfaces are not version-controlled or tested for backward compatibility, agents continue executing obsolete instructions, leading to failures that bypass traditional monitoring and remain undetected until they create security or service exposure. All software tools used by agents must follow version-controlled schemas so instructions remain compatible with the current system.

Incomplete Environmental Data Leads to False Assumptions

If an agent lacks a map of system connections, it will make decisions based on false assumptions, leading to unintended service disruptions. Agents require up-to-date telemetry data and an accurate map of how IT systems connect to one another. To function reliably, agents must be provided with a translation layer that turns raw infrastructure data into a clear map of relationships and business importance.

I&O leaders must oversee the implementation of a centralized data layer. This system must combine up-to-date operational health signals with a map of system relationships and dependencies into a format the agent can interpret.

Excessive Agent Permissions Create Unbounded Blast Radius

Granting agents permanent or overly broad permissions introduces systemic security risk. Allowing agents to hold long-term permissions enables an attacker to move quickly across the infrastructure if an agent is compromised. Enterprises must enforce the use of dynamic access control. Permissions must be granted based on specific task requirements and removed as soon as the task is finished.

Operational Management

Agentic systems operate continuously and at machine speed, which requires operational controls that go far beyond traditional monitoring, alerts, and post-incident reviews.

Absence of Operational Boundaries Enables Rapid Failure Propagation

Autonomous agents can execute thousands of actions in the time it takes a human to interpret a warning. Without enforced boundaries on scope, frequency, and authority, localized agent errors can cascade across environments within seconds. Effective agentic operations require the deployment of independent supervisor agents. These are separate processes that monitor and block the actions of other agents in real time based on preset safety rules.

Lack of Logic Tracing Eliminates Accountability and Root Cause Analysis

Standard infrastructure logs capture outcomes, not intent. In an agentic model, this is inadequate. When an agent’s reasoning paths, tool selections, and decision trade-offs are not recorded, I&O teams lose the ability to differentiate between system faults and reasoning failures. This creates a black-box operational environment where troubleshooting becomes guesswork, trust in autonomous systems erodes, and regulatory or audit requirements cannot be satisfied. Logic tracing must therefore be treated as a non-negotiable for any agentic solution. Open standards must be used to record every decision and tool call an agent makes.

Uncontrolled Resource Consumption Creates Financial and Capacity Risk

Agentic systems reason at a pace that outstrips traditional budgetary and capacity controls. If an agent enters a repetitive reasoning or execution loop, it can exhaust annual budgets or regional resource quotas in a few hours. Organizations must set up a governance layer, hard limits on resource usage, and enforce the use of less expensive models for routine tasks to keep costs within budget.

Workforce Impacts

The final failure mode of agentic I&O is not technical but human. As autonomy increases, workforce readiness becomes a limiting factor.

Skill Erosion Undermines Manual Recovery Capability

When engineering teams rely on agents for routine diagnostics, remediation, and configuration changes, core technical skills atrophy. Agentic I&O must therefore be treated as a layer that can fail, requiring regular manual recovery drills where staff must resolve infrastructure problems with all AI tools turned off.