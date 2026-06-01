AI workloads accelerate adoption of modular data centers

By Mark Jaggers, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner

The unique power density and cooling requirements of AI infrastructure are pushing enterprise data centers beyond their original design limits. Many existing on-premises facilities were not built to support the thermal characteristics, higher rack densities, or liquid cooling technologies now required for AI workloads. As a result, organizations face significant challenges retrofitting traditional data centers, slowing adoption and constraining the pace at which AI capacity can be deployed on-premises.

In response, heads of infrastructure and IT operations are increasingly evaluating prefabricated modular data centers (PMDCs) as a way to achieve faster time to usability while supporting near-term capacity build-out.

Modular and containerized data center concepts are not new. Early examples, such as Sun’s Project Blackbox introduced in 2006, demonstrated the viability of fully integrated data center infrastructure packaged for rapid deployment in military, remote, or disaster recovery environments. However, these capabilities historically offered limited value to enterprises operating close to established facilities, where traditional data center builds and incremental expansions were seen as sufficient.

AI infrastructure requirements are changing the dynamics now. The need for high-density power delivery, integrated liquid cooling, and rapid deployment timelines is creating a renewed and growing role for modular and containerized data center building blocks.

Evaluating Prefabricated Modular Data Centers for AI Infrastructure Needs

As AI adoption accelerates, heads of infrastructure and operations should consider PMDCs to address a growing set of structural and operational challenges affecting enterprise data centers, for the following reasons:

Purpose-built for AI infrastructure

PMDCs are delivered as fully integrated environments that incorporate modern power and cooling technologies by design. AI infrastructure requires significantly higher power densities, often ranging from 50 kW to more than 150 kW per rack, far exceeding what most enterprise data centers were originally designed to support. PMDCs are engineered to accommodate these requirements.

Faster deployment timelines

One of the primary advantages of PMDCs is faster deployment time. Most PMDC deployments can be operational within six months, compared with 12 to 24 months for traditional data center builds to reach readiness. Conventional construction depends on multiple skilled trades working sequentially on-site, with delays in any phase often cascading into the overall project timeline. In the current data center construction boom, these skills are frequently in short supply. With PMDCs, construction of the physical site can occur in parallel with the modular building, allowing the entire facility to be built much faster.

Expandable by design

PMDCs can be deployed at a modest initial scale and expanded incrementally through the addition of modules. This expandability is particularly relevant for I&O leaders who have limited visibility into future on‑premises AI compute requirements and want to avoid both overprovisioning and self‑imposed constraints on future growth.