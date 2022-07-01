Express Computer


Skyhigh security partners with GOTARA to support in mentor women in Cybersecurity

Skyhigh security partners with GOTARA to support in mentor women in Cybersecurity

Skyhigh Security announced it has partnered with Gotara, a global career growth platform for women in STEM+. The program launched internally to Skyhigh Security employees this month and is a key element of the company’s leadership development program. Through the partnership, Gotara will offer personalized and confidential career advice and support guided by STAR Program advisors, designed to mentor and upskill individuals to create future leaders.

Cybersecurity is currently a male-dominated field. According to a report from Aspen Digital Tech Policy hub, women make up only 24% of the cybersecurity workforce. Another study, released by Trellix on the cyber talent gap, cited 90% of cybersecurity professionals believe greater efforts need to be made to increase diversity in the cybersecurity talent pool. The majority believe inclusivity and equality for women, workforce diversity, and equitable pay gaps for all demographic groups as key actionable issues in the cybersecurity sector. Skyhigh Security views its collaboration with Gotara as an opportunity to invest in its employees, increase diversity in the cybersecurity sector, and address the industry’s talent shortage.

“At Skyhigh Security, we are focused on anticipating the market and responding quickly to the ever-changing security landscape in a way that reduces complexity,” said Kristen Wynne, Head of People Success at Skyhigh Security. “By investing from within, we are providing women with a platform for evolving and mastering their skills and potential. This not only helps them build their careers, but also ignites passion, fuels innovation, and creates a more diverse cadre of effective cybersecurity leaders.”

The rapid adoption of the cloud, along with the growing sophistication of adversaries, has created a huge demand for the best possible cybersecurity talent to combat these threats. Through the partnership, Gotara will equip the next generation of female managers and technical leaders with the tools they need to acquire new skills to grow and advance their career through personalized career advice and support, guided by STAR Program  advisors.

“The Gotara approach is delivered by STEM+ women to STEM+ women,” said D. Sangeeta, Founder and CEO of Gotara. “Our highly relevant and practical career-oriented content is offered in a safe, confidential place. For employers like Skyhigh Security, Gotara is a scalable way to prepare women to step into managerial and leadership roles with the highest level of confidence.”

