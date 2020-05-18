Smart fever detection and contact tracing best bets for businesses to re-open

With the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted gradually post 17th May, businesses are set to resume operations with a part of their workforce soon. The employers are developing new policies and procedures to keep their people safe when the business will resume their operations from the offices. This will heighten the usage of new technology solutions over the coming months. The corporate leaders are looking for some reliable combination of mass testing, therapeutics, contact tracing solutions to start the operations from the offices.

Here are smart solutions by some Indian brands that can help re-open business and reduce fear: