SMBs in India rely on Windows 10 Pro devices for security and productivity

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) are the heartbeat of our economy. At Microsoft, we are committed to enabling them to survive and thrive through this challenging moment and beyond. In responding to the crisis, Microsoft is offering free six-month trials of Microsoft Teams and Windows Virtual Desktop. However, now is the time to recover and rebuild for the future by transforming productivity of every organization and every person.

Devices are the productivity engines for SMBs and modern device experiences that support the new ways of working are in demand. Windows 10 Pro modern devices are built to empower the workforce, whether working remote or onsite. Designed to be the foundation of the modern workplace, modern devices are built to provide business-class tools equipped with remote management, comprehensive out-of-box security, and productivity capabilities.

“As organizations reopen, we are helping enable their employees to stay connected and productive. Windows 10 Pro is built for business, so you get identity, security, and productivity all at once. That’s the reason a large number of SMBs in the country depend on Windows 10 Pro for not just business continuity but to sustainably scale their operations as well,” said Farhana Haque, Group Director – Devices, Microsoft India.

Windows 10 Pro devices have several benefits, especially in remote working environments.

Security: Windows 10 Pro comes with built-in security features, including firewall and other Internet protections to help safeguard against viruses, malware and ransomware.

Windows Security continually scans for malware, viruses, and security threats. Updates are downloaded automatically to help keep devices safe and protect them from threats.

Windows Information Protection protects enterprise data and can help protect against potential corporate data leakage.

Windows Defender Antivirus uses the power of the cloud, wide optics, machine learning and behavior analysis to protect devices from any threats.

All files are kept safe with BitLocker and the same security is also available on removable storage devices with BitLocker To Go.

Using biometric facial recognition, Windows Hello logs into Windows devices three times faster than a password.

Manageability: Windows 10 Pro offers simple and flexible resources to streamline identity, device and application management for organizations.

Windows Virtual Desktop is a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service running in the cloud that delivers simplified management, multi-session Windows 10, optimization for M365 Apps for Enterprise, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments.

Azure Active Directory helps manage user identities and create intelligence-driven access policies to secure the organization’s resources. It’s built to work for apps in the cloud, on mobile or on-premises to help protect users and businesses.

With Microsoft Intune, businesses can manage multiple devices easily and define a mobile management strategy that fits their needs. Even in remote working scenarios, employees can work with the devices and apps they choose, while protecting their company information.

Windows Autopilot transforms a brand-new device into a business-ready and cloud-managed state, without IT needing to touch the device.

Productivity: Windows 10 Pro works seamlessly with the most trusted productivity and collaboration suites so teams can achieve more. As Windows PCs help people stay connected and productive, over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 a month, a 75% increase year on year.

With Microsoft 365, you can pick up right where you left off, across any device. Whether it is using Design Ideas to create beautiful PowerPoint presentations, getting AI-powered writing and editing assistance in Word or translating text on the fly, the evolving capabilities of M365 can help make the most of the PC – and time.

Windows 10 Pro devices offer the familiarity of the Start menu, task bar and desktop while Live Tiles provide instant streaming updates.

Windows 10 Pro runs all traditional, web-based and Universal Windows Platform apps and are compatible with all screen sizes.

With productive multitasking, Windows 10 Pro allows multiple windows of a native app such as working within two or more Word documents on screen at the same time.

Range of devices: Windows 10 Pro comes pre-installed on the world’s largest selection of business devices, from the world’s leading manufacturers like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, RDP and Coconics, among others.

Windows 10 Pro devices combine speed, security, durability, great design and affordability. Factoring in elements like support, wide range of functionalities and high compatibility lower the long-term total cost of ownership of Windows 10 Pro devices.

From premium 2-in-1s to powerful workstations, the Windows 10 Pro device ecosystem is second to none. Laptops range from lightweight ultrabooks to rugged mobile workhorses, as well as economical mobile PCs and tablets. And with 2-in-1s, employees can choose to work how they want with a laptop and tablet in one device.

Features like high quality audio and video, touchscreen with pen support to light up Windows Ink, longer battery life and USB-C support for data, display and charging for accessories are among the priority features in remote work environments.

Windows 10 Pro works with the widest range of peripherals, including printers, cameras, keyboards, mice and other accessories via USB or wireless connections.

Windows 10 Pro devices also provide backward and forward compatibility across hardware, software, and services, thereby allowing existing productivity and LOB applications to continue running and optimizing IT investments in organizations.

In addition to this, Windows 10 Pro offers a host of distinct functionalities and features like Timeline, Focus Assist, Start Menu, SSD and Windows Information Protection that can make the modern device experience truly seamless and effective. Innovation is accelerating each day to ensure that Windows 10 Pro devices are the best way to work.

