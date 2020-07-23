Snowflake Improves Analytics for Freight Tiger’s Logistics Platform

Read Article

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced a partnership with Freight Tiger, India’s largest end-to-end logistics network. Under the partnership, Freight Tiger will utilise Snowflake to integrate their data, and leverage insights with confidence for greater visibility of their business.

As a neutral platform supporting business growth for both shippers and transport companies, Freight Tiger combines operational expertise with a digital platform to enhance every step of the logistics process. Freight Tiger’s platform offers stakeholders end-to-end logistics management solutions including vehicle placement, full visibility, tracking with the most accurate ETA engine in the market, and financing options into freight operations, and allows manufacturers and shippers to predict transit times more accurately to improve service delivery.

With the expansion in business over time, Freight Tiger required a platform to natively and seamlessly handle data from various sources, including semi-structured data. The company eventually selected Snowflake’s Cloud Data Platform to provide the performance, simplicity, flexibility, and concurrency needed for their data workloads. This gave Freight Tiger the access to both real-time information and visibility of their operations, giving them the leap needed to support their customers.

“We were looking for a data platform that could support our scale in business whilst maintaining our current team strength. We have decided to partner with Snowflake as it allows us to do just that, and more,” said Jebu Ittiachen, Freight Tiger’s Chief Architect. “With Snowflake onboard, we are now able to run ad hoc queries and retrieve up-to-date data from a combination of various sources, with the assurance that the data is always available for the team.”

“Partnering with a logistics platform leader such as Freight Tiger gives us the validation that our Cloud Data Platform is making an impact in their quest to remain relevant and data centric. We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to supporting Freight Tiger on their journey,” said Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager for India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]