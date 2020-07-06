Chingari, Indian Social App Announces To Pay Creators For Fresh Music

Read Article

India-made short video-sharing app Chingari has invited Indie music composers to upload their creations on the free platform. The app developers promise to pay the music creators based on the reach of their song and also give them distribution. Not just this, Chingari will also provide the revenue share to composers for the songs that become popular on the app.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer, Chingari App, said, “Chingari has already become the new hotspot for desi content creators. Taking this a step further, we want to give platform to the music composers of our country. With a user base more than 16 million strong, Chingari provides a wide reach to our talented composers. The vision behind the move is to celebrate and promote the talent in our nation.”

Meanwhile, Chingari continues to win the trust of users and remains among the top 3 free apps on the Google Play Store. The app has garnered more than more than 16million users in just 25 days.

Mr Biswatma Nayak, Cofounder of the Chingari App, said, “The support is such that we are adding about 300,000 new users to the Chingari family almost every hour and recording 2.2 million videos swipes/views per hour. The entire Chingari team is working extremely hard round the clock and trying to keep up with the surging users and providing them with seamless experience.”

In further good news for Chingari users, the developers have announced that a new UX of the app will go live by next week. “The Chingari team is re-vamping the complete UX of the app and making it more user-friendly,” added Mr Sumit Ghosh. Recently, Mr Ghosh also posted the mockups on Twitter. Following which, several of his followers appreciated the team’s efforts to roll out the new user-friendly UX.

Notably, content creators have been turning to Chingari in large numbers after the Indian government banned Chinese app TikTok for spying on users as the developers of “Made in India” app give utmost importance to data privacy and ensure that the user data is not misused in any manner.

Chingari has also been getting support from the most reputed dignitaries of the country, including industrialist Mr Anand Mahindra, diplomat Mr Syed Akbaruddin, and journalist Mr Shekhar Gupta, among others.

Chingari users get points (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money. Besides uploading videos and exploring content in news feed fashion, Chingari also allows users to interact with new people, and share content with them. The app also provides trending news, entertainment news, love quotes and more.

The app is available in multiple languages — including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Chingari is available for free download on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Here’s how to download the free Chingari application:-

— Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android/iOS smartphone.

— Search for Chingari app.

— Once the app appears, tap on it and select the Install option to get it.





