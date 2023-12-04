Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  SolarWinds India Appoints Abhijit Banerjee as New Managing Director

SolarWinds India Appoints Abhijit Banerjee as New Managing Director

News
By Express Computer
0 3

SolarWinds announced the recent appointment of Abhijit Banerjee as the new managing director of its India operations, including the region of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which is comprised of countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Abhijit Banerjee

“Given Abhijit’s exposure and expertise in the industry, I have great confidence in him to map and realise the growth of SolarWinds India as planned,” said Bharat Bedi, Managing Director of SolarWinds APJ.

Banerjee will chart the enterprise and channel business growth for SolarWinds in India, where the company has an established office in Bangalore that has continued to hire new talents since the pandemic recovery.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to head the SolarWinds operation in India and SAARC,” said Banerjee. “As one of the largest economies in APJ, India is growing at a phenomenal rate, with vast untapped opportunities. I look forward to leverage on this growing trend and help more customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey with our SolarWinds solutions.”

Banerjee has over 23 years of experience in sales management and leadership across various technology landscapes including hardware, software, software as a service (SaaS), services and consulting. Prior to SolarWinds, he held key positions in Cisco®, Oracle®, Gartner®, Palo Alto®, Dell EMC®, and Wipro®.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image