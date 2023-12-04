SolarWinds India Appoints Abhijit Banerjee as New Managing Director

SolarWinds announced the recent appointment of Abhijit Banerjee as the new managing director of its India operations, including the region of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which is comprised of countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“Given Abhijit’s exposure and expertise in the industry, I have great confidence in him to map and realise the growth of SolarWinds India as planned,” said Bharat Bedi, Managing Director of SolarWinds APJ.

Banerjee will chart the enterprise and channel business growth for SolarWinds in India, where the company has an established office in Bangalore that has continued to hire new talents since the pandemic recovery.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to head the SolarWinds operation in India and SAARC,” said Banerjee. “As one of the largest economies in APJ, India is growing at a phenomenal rate, with vast untapped opportunities. I look forward to leverage on this growing trend and help more customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey with our SolarWinds solutions.”

Banerjee has over 23 years of experience in sales management and leadership across various technology landscapes including hardware, software, software as a service (SaaS), services and consulting. Prior to SolarWinds, he held key positions in Cisco®, Oracle®, Gartner®, Palo Alto®, Dell EMC®, and Wipro®.