SolarWinds unveils next-gen solutions to tackle modern IT operational resiliency challenges

SolarWinds announced a major step forward in helping businesses achieve IT operational resilience. The latest enhancements across the SolarWinds portfolio integrate expanded capabilities across observability, incident response, service management, and AI-powered automation—empowering IT teams to navigate complex hybrid environments, accelerate issue resolution, and ensure business continuity in an increasingly complex hybrid IT landscape.

“One of the biggest concerns we hear from customers is how to stay resilient amid rapid technological advancements and economic pressures,” said Cullen Childress, Chief Product Officer at SolarWinds. “Every new wave of change—from digital transformation to generative AI—feels like a storm threatening their business. They need solutions that not only help them adapt but also strengthen their ability to thrive in the face of disruption.”

Solving the IT operational resiliency challenge:

The evolving IT environments offer flexibility, scalability, and cost advantages, but they also introduce new levels of complexity. Many IT teams are overwhelmed by:

Alert overload – Excessive alerts and event noise obscure critical incidents.

Data silos – Fragmented data streams complicate root-cause identification.

Lengthy resolution processes – Inefficient workflows slow remediation and increase downtime risk.

IT incidents can be severe—disrupting services, impacting revenue, eroding customer trust, and damaging brand reputation.

The SolarWinds integrated portfolio of observability, incident response, and service management, powered by SolarWinds AI, addresses these challenges by correlating alerts, improving decision-making, and accelerating issue resolution. This unified approach enhances performance, availability, and control across complex hybrid IT ecosystems to deliver unmatched operational resilience.

Key enhancements across the SolarWinds portfolio:

Squadcast incident response

New to the SolarWinds portfolio, Squadcast Incident Response unites people, processes, and technology, providing a proactive, structured approach to incident response and resolution. Squadcast brings AI-powered alert isolation, on-call management, multi-source alert correlation, standardised runbooks, status pages, and Microsoft Teams and Slack integration for incident swarming, leading to faster issue identification so organisations can minimise downtime, reduce remediation time, and maintain operational resilience.

SolarWinds observability

Now supports expanded hybrid IT awareness with deeper and broader single-pane-of-glass visibility across major cloud vendors, including GCP, AWS, Azure, and on-premises environments. These expanded capabilities help ensure a unified and detailed view of your entire hybrid IT environment, enabling proactive management and optimisation.

The AI-powered Log Insights feature surfaces critical insights from large volumes of log data, identifying patterns, anomalies, and trends that might indicate potential issues. This aids in proactive problem resolution and improves operational resilience by detecting issues before they become major incidents.

Root Cause Assist leverages SolarWinds AI to help identify the underlying causes of problems or issues by analysing data and providing rich, contextual insights. This function automates and accelerates the analysis of application performance issues.

SolarWinds database observability

Entering Tech Preview, SolarWinds AI Query Assist improves database queries by automatically analysing query patterns and suggesting optimal query rewrites. This provides more accurate and efficient query optimisation, helping DBAs improve efficiency and lower production costs caused by excessively long-running queries.

SolarWinds service desk

SolarWinds AI Runbook generation automates the manual and time-consuming task of compiling and formatting pre-written operational guides into new runbooks with standardised resolution processes that enhance operational efficiency and improve incident response times.

Data masking improves an organisation’s compliance with governance and industry regulations of PII, PCI, and sensitive data by masking sensitive information and preventing inadvertent sharing.

“Learning and adapting, core pillars of operational resilience, have been at the heart of success for SolarWinds over the past 25 years,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of SolarWinds. “Our mission is to share that knowledge with our customers, equipping them with solutions that help them navigate the IT operational resiliency challenges of today and tomorrow’s dynamic IT landscape.”