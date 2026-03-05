South Indian Bank, smallcase launch digital LAMF offering

As Indian banks accelerate their digital lending strategies, partnerships with fintech platforms are becoming critical to expanding access to credit while maintaining regulatory compliance. South Indian Bank (SIB) has taken a step in this direction by partnering with investment platform smallcase to launch a digitally integrated Loan Against Mutual Funds (LAMF) offering.

The collaboration enables South Indian Bank to provide secured credit against mutual fund holdings at an interest rate starting at 9.99% per annum, allowing investors to unlock liquidity without redeeming their long-term investments. The offering is available not only to the bank’s existing customers but also to users of digital wealth platforms through South Indian Bank’s Lending Service Provider (LSP) network.

At the core of the initiative is smallcase’s secured credit technology stack, which allows the bank to deploy a fully digital lending journey through native API integrations. This enables investors to pledge mutual fund units, access loan disbursement, and release pledged assets through an end-to-end digital workflow.

Embedding secured credit into digital wealth ecosystems

The partnership reflects a growing shift in financial services toward embedded lending, where credit products are integrated directly into digital investment platforms and financial ecosystems.

Through the integration, South Indian Bank becomes among the first banks to provide native LAMF infrastructure to its LSP partners, enabling fintech platforms and wealth management apps to embed secured credit services directly into their user journeys.

For investors, this means they can access short-term liquidity while keeping their investment portfolios intact. For digital wealth platforms, the integration provides access to a bank-backed lending infrastructure without building credit capabilities internally.

“At South Indian Bank, expanding access to responsible and transparent credit solutions is central to our priorities,” said Sony A, SGM & Chief Information Officer, South Indian Bank.

“Our partnership with smallcase enables us to offer loans against mutual funds through a fully digital workflow, making credit more accessible to investors. We are looking forward to expanding this to demat securities and other financial assets, and are also working with multiple digital platforms to unlock innovative use cases,” he added.

Technology-led lending infrastructure

The solution is built on smallcase’s modular, API-first secured credit stack, designed to help banks and regulated lenders launch loan-against-securities products across multiple distribution channels.

The platform supports digital onboarding, pledge workflows, monitoring, compliance checks, and automated release mechanisms, allowing financial institutions to manage secured lending operations efficiently while meeting regulatory requirements.

For South Indian Bank, this integration also enables a scalable model for expanding secured lending products beyond its traditional customer base.

“smallcase builds technology platforms that enable financial institutions to offer investment and wealth products digitally,” said Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, smallcase.

“We are excited about enabling South Indian Bank’s LAMF offering across its properties and partners, including the smallcase ecosystem. Secured credit is a key part of every investor’s toolkit to access instant liquidity in a flexible and cost-effective manner.”

Expanding the role of secured credit

Loans against financial assets such as mutual funds and securities are gaining traction in India as investors look for liquidity options that do not disrupt long-term wealth creation strategies.

Unlike traditional personal loans, these credit products are secured against existing investments, typically resulting in lower interest rates and faster approval cycles. The ability to process such loans digitally further enhances their appeal among digitally savvy investors.

For banks, the model also offers an opportunity to diversify lending portfolios while reducing credit risk, as loans are backed by underlying financial assets.

With fintech platforms increasingly shaping how individuals invest and manage wealth, partnerships like the one between South Indian Bank and smallcase highlight the role of technology infrastructure in connecting regulated lenders with digital financial ecosystems.

As embedded finance continues to evolve, the integration of lending capabilities into investment platforms may play a key role in reshaping how investors access credit—transforming financial assets into a more dynamic source of liquidity.