SquadStack.ai becomes world’s first voice AI company to pass the turing test

SquadStack.ai has achieved a major industry milestone by becoming the World’s first Voice AI company to pass the Turing Test, a globally recognised benchmark for determining whether a machine can exhibit human-like intelligence.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in the evolution of enterprise automation, reinforcing SquadStack.ai’s position as a leader in advanced conversational AI. It validates that the company’s Voice AI agents can now engage in conversations virtually indistinguishable from humans, matching or exceeding human-level fluency and responsiveness, while being five times more cost-effective than traditional human-led operations. The milestone follows the company’s earlier success this year with the launch of the world’s first Humanoid AI Agent Stack for consumer sales, underscoring its consistent focus on innovation that bridges intelligence with impact.

“Passing the Turing Test was a big milestone, proving that AI agents can match human performance in conversations. But the next frontier is even more exciting”, said Apurv Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, SquadStack.ai. “We believe AI agents will soon deliver 10x better outcomes and experiences than human agents, hyper-personalised, contextual, and deeply intuitive for every customer interaction. Just as marketing evolved from manual campaigns to data-driven personalisation, we’re now entering the same phase for customer experience. The first milestone was matching humans. The next one is surpassing them, and we’re just getting started.”

Built through five years of rigorous R&D, SquadStack.ai’s proprietary Humanoid AI Agent Stack has been trained on over 600 million minutes of real consumer conversations to power outcome-driven voice automation across industries such as banking, insurance, education, logistics, and e-commerce. The platform integrates in-house Speech-to-Text (STT) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) systems optimised for Indic dialects, ensuring hyper-realistic, contextually aware, and empathetic interactions with ultra-low latency and natural speech flow.

At the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, SquadStack.ai showcased its breakthrough with a live ‘Blind Listening Test’, in which 81% of 1,563 participants, including industry leaders and policymakers, could not distinguish AI-led conversations from human ones. This marked the first public proof of AI agents not just sounding human but being human, demonstrating real conversational intelligence and contextual understanding in live interactions.

To further validate real-world performance, SquadStack.ai conducted a ‘Functional Turing Test for Contact Centers’, a more rigorous and metric-driven evaluation than blind listening, measuring true human equivalence across engagement, accuracy, and efficiency in live enterprise campaigns. These tests spanned use cases like buyer query handling and lead qualification for a large B2B marketplace, Demat account openings for a top bank-led brokerage, delivery rider onboarding for a leading logistics provider, and multilingual customer support for a regional entertainment app, where AI agents consistently matched or outperformed human agents on key conversational metrics.

With this milestone, SquadStack.ai sets a new industry benchmark, proving that AI-led voice operations can now combine human-like fluency with unmatched efficiency and scalability. Its Voice AI agents can be instantly deployed at scale while ensuring consistent quality, compliance, and contextual intelligence, eliminating the need for lengthy training and monitoring cycles. Building on this success, the company is developing the next generation of Humanoid AI Agents with enhanced dynamic rebuttals, tonal modulation, sentiment awareness, and calibrated assertiveness, pushing beyond human parity to deliver emotionally perceptive, intelligent conversations that redefine customer engagement.