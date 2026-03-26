SquadStack.ai launches Humanoid Vision Agent for AI sales calls

SquadStack.ai has launched its Humanoid Vision Agent, a voice AI solution designed to incorporate visual and contextual intelligence into sales conversations, enabling more informed and outcome-driven customer interactions.

The new agent addresses a long-standing limitation in voice AI systems, where conversations typically begin without prior context. This often leads to repetitive questioning and inefficient engagement, particularly in high-intent sales scenarios. By introducing a context-first approach, the Humanoid Vision Agent processes product images, listings, and seller data before initiating calls, allowing conversations to start with a clear understanding of user intent.

Built on a multimodal intelligence framework, the system analyses product attributes such as colour, material, and design from images, extracts relevant details from listings, and cross-references this information with buyer preferences. This enables the agent to eliminate redundant queries and deliver more precise, relevant interactions from the outset.

According to Apurv Agrawal, the evolution of AI calling now depends less on voice quality and more on contextual intelligence. He noted that enabling AI systems to understand what users have already seen or explored significantly reduces friction and improves engagement quality at scale.

The Humanoid Vision Agent is already deployed with IndiaMART, where it enhances buyer-seller interactions by integrating image-based insights into live conversations. This allows the agent to reference products accurately, align discussions with user intent, and create more efficient and grounded communication.

By reducing unnecessary interactions and improving contextual relevance, the platform helps businesses shorten call durations, enhance customer experience, and increase conversion efficiency across large-scale operations.

The launch reflects SquadStack.ai’s broader focus on building agentic, intelligence-driven customer engagement systems. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand the agent’s capabilities through deeper context layers—such as buyer history and seller catalogues and multimodal integrations with platforms like WhatsApp to enable seamless transitions between voice and messaging.

With this development, SquadStack.ai positions contextual and multimodal intelligence as the next frontier in AI-driven customer engagement, moving beyond scripted automation toward more adaptive, real-time conversational systems.