Zomato has reduced its customer support costs by over $11 million through Nugget, its AI-native customer experience platform built on MongoDB Atlas.

Originally developed as an in-house solution to manage large-scale customer support operations, Nugget has evolved into an enterprise-grade platform that orchestrates interactions across voice, chat, social media, and in-app channels through a unified AI-driven layer. The platform is designed to handle high-volume, multi-channel customer engagement using autonomous AI agents integrated directly with backend systems.

Zomato’s need for transformation stemmed from rising operational complexity, with support costs reaching $20 million annually and workflows spread across multiple fragmented systems. By consolidating these processes into a single AI-native platform, the company has significantly improved efficiency, bringing costs down to approximately $9 million while maintaining service quality.

Built on MongoDB Atlas, Nugget leverages real-time context storage, scalable data pipelines, and dynamic querying capabilities to automate end-to-end customer journeys. Its flexible data architecture allows AI agents to interpret evolving conversational contexts, analyse user histories, and execute workflows based on real-time signals and policy logic.

A key feature of the platform is its hybrid approach, where AI agents autonomously resolve queries while also supporting human agents through a co-pilot system. This provides contextual insights, recommended actions, and historical data within a unified workspace, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

According to Vivek Gupta, Nugget was designed to reflect the realities of enterprise customer support, where fragmented conversations and dynamic context require AI systems to work alongside human judgement rather than replace it.

The platform now handles over 15 million conversations per month, achieving an average resolution rate of 85% and improving human agent productivity by 40%. Its multi-tenant architecture has also enabled Zomato to scale Nugget beyond internal use, offering it as an enterprise solution across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and hospitality.

With continued investment in AI-driven capabilities, Zomato is further enhancing Nugget to increase automation levels, improve agent collaboration, and deliver faster, more consistent customer experiences—positioning the platform as a scalable model for AI-led customer service transformation.