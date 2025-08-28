SquadStack.ai partners with STAGE; sets new benchmark in AI-powered customer support

SquadStack.ai announced its successful partnership with STAGE, India’s leading regional OTT platform, in transforming customer support operations. The deployment of SquadStack.ai’s Humanoid AI Agent Stack helped STAGE achieve 55% call deflection, 86% customer satisfaction (CSAT) and a 70% reduction in support costs within just six weeks of implementation.

The partnership came at a critical time for STAGE, a fast-growing hyperlocal entertainment platform in Haryanvi, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri languages. With a rapidly expanding user base, the platform’s support team was overwhelmed by rising call volumes, particularly on payment deductions and refund requests. Limited bandwidth meant slower response times, unanswered calls, and negative user feedback. By deploying its Humanoid AI Agent Stack, SquadStack.ai enabled STAGE to provide round-the-clock, empathetic, and efficient support, while allowing human agents to focus on complex and high-value queries.

Unlike traditional chatbots, SquadStack.ai’s Humanoid AI Agents are trained on more than 600 million real customer conversations. This allowed STAGE to provide natural, human-like interactions in local dialects, ensure context-aware resolutions, and personalise conversations based on each user’s journey. Refund-related concerns were handled with empathy, while recommendations for new shows and content were seamlessly woven into the dialogue, creating a balance between service and engagement.

On the success of this partnership, Mr. Apurv Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO of SquadStack.ai, said, “Our vision has always been to enable businesses to engage with their customers in ways that are scalable, secure, and empathetic. Our partnership with STAGE is a strong validation of this vision, where our Humanoid AI Agent Stack deflected over half of incoming calls, reduced support costs by 70 percent, and improved customer satisfaction to 86 percent. By combining AI with human agents, we were able to deliver faster resolutions at scale without losing the empathy and personalisation that customers value most.”

The deployment also highlights SquadStack.ai’s commitment to secure and compliant solutions. The platform adheres to strict DND regulations and meets ISO 27001 and SOC 2 standards, ensuring enterprises can scale operations without compromising trust. Importantly, this performance also outpaced traditional human agent benchmarks, where average handling times often stretch into several minutes demonstrating how Humanoid AI Agents can deliver both speed and empathy at scale.

“Managing query volumes has always been a challenge for us, and earlier attempts like hiring our own agents could not scale consistently. With SquadStack.ai, we are now able to respond to nearly 90 percent of leads instantly, with an impressive average handling time of 46 seconds. What makes it even more powerful is the multilingual capability of their AI agents, which ensures our customers feel heard and supported in the language they are most comfortable with,” said Mr. Harsh Tripathi, Co-founder of STAGE.

This partnership underscores how AI-driven solutions, when built for local contexts and customer needs, can reshape the future of customer support in India’s fast-growing digital ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for scalability, accessibility, and truly personalised engagement.