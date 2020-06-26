Startup Industry Tie-up Launched By Kerala

Read Article

Providing a virtual marketplace for startups to showcase their products to industry, a startup Cross Sell digital business platform under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) was launched here today.

Mr M Sivasankar, Principal Secretary (Electronics and IT), Govt. of Kerala, launched the innovative platform, www.business.startupmission.in, which facilitates enrolling of both startups and industry.

On the occasion, Mr Sivasankar said, “It’s indeed a very big leap through which we are providing entire services to entire stakeholders. It’s also a very big day as it is happening during this phase of corona-induced disruption.”

The launch of Cross Sell business platform was part of KSUM’s high-profile ‘Big Demo Day’ monthly event for startups, offering a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem.

Startups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products match with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation.

Besides, the industry can post their requirements on the Cross Sell business platform while startups will come forward with suitable solutions. The platform also offers an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to interact with startups to scale up their businesses.

The five-day ‘Big Demo Day’ programme, which began here on Thursday, is being held in association with state industry bodies. It aims at introducing pioneering ideas and technological prowess of startups to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates, and help them leverage the technology to strengthen and scale-up their businesses.

The programme will set the stage for an interaction of industries, corporates, associations, investors, freelancers, consultants and international agencies with startups. Around 60 live interactions were held on the platform, which had the presence of more than 350 visitors on the first day.

One-to-one pitching and product showcasing will be held as part of the event, which concludes on June 30. It has the backing of industry association and various Indian corporate firms.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]