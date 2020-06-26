Free App For Spot Fine Collection Introduced By Ezetap

Read Article

Ezetap, India’s leading payment solutions company, has launched a free app for spot fine collection, for government organisations across India. This digital payments app allows government bodies, especially municipal corporations, to accept payments from citizens without the need for any payment device. Digital payment modes like UPI and Bharat QR which are a QR code based payment mode, SMS Pay which is an SMS link based payment mode as well as recording cash, etc. are possible through the app.

While hygiene and safety is the responsibility of every citizen, there have been instances when some ignorant citizens are seen without masks, or spitting and urinating at public places, littering their surroundings with garbage, etc. Keeping a close watch on the number of rules and regulations that are being followed in a highly populated country like India has been a challenge for government organisations and municipal corporations across the country. Cash handling, manual reconciliation, manual recording of challans, tracking penalty evasions and an overall lack of transparency due to non-digitised systems have further added to inefficiencies while collecting spot fine collection from offenders.

Giving a further boost to contactless payments in this post-COVID-19 era, the newly launched digital payments app for spot fine allows government bodies/municipal corporations to accept payments from citizens, in a hassle-free manner. Government bodies can also add up to 10 offenses, which can be customized as per their needs. They can also instantly generate an invoice/paperless receipt for the same. This can also be printed to generate a physical challan slip.

Commenting on the launch of this user-friendly app, Bhaskar Chatterjee—Head of Products at Ezetap, said, “Government bodies have been facing major challenges such as recording challans, penalty tracking, etc. The one-stop solution for this is the digitisation of the system. Ezetap’s new spot fine app is the culmination of our strong belief in India’s digital growth story and aims to offer a seamless spot fine collection experience for government officials. The app is designed to match the operational needs of government organisations across the country.”

The standard version of the app which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore is available for free and mainly focuses on organisations collecting spot fines. There is also a premium version of this app which comes with additional features that can be customised to the organisation’s needs, and at a one-time cost. Hospet MC, Hubli Dharwad MC and Bellary MC are some of the Municipal Corporation bodies that have been onboarded as part of this pro bono program. In the recent past, the integrated paid version of the Ezetap platform has gained popularity with a number of MCs in the country like BBMP (Bangalore), BMC (Bhopal), etc.

