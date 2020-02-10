Startup ‘Pet Pooja’ Gets Backing From Unicorn Udaan

Read Article

Unicorn Udaan, the online business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform, that is valued at $2.8 billion, has made its first startup investment. They invested in the Ahmedabad-based restaurant billing platform PetPooja.

This investment indicates Udaan’s aspirations to build a larger fresh foods and vegetables supply business to small and medium enterprises, or restaurants. There is an indication that it intensifies Udaan’s competition with Walmart and Tiger Global-backed Ninjacart and online wholesale marketplace Jumbotail.

Udaan’s Singapore-based arm Trustroot Payment had invested around $2 million in PetPooja, which was started by Parthiv Patel. Chances are that this investment would help China’s Tencent-backed Udaan to get a closer look at the data on what restaurant order cycles look like.

The food-tech sector in India has been growing massively. These investments suggest a massive development in the near future, in this space.

