Startup ‘Pet Pooja’ Gets Backing From Unicorn Udaan

This is the first investment made by B2B e-commerce platform Udaan. This indicates its aspirations to build a larger fresh foods and vegetable supply business.

By Gairika Mitra
Unicorn Udaan, the online business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform, that is valued at $2.8 billion, has made its first startup investment. They invested in the Ahmedabad-based restaurant billing platform PetPooja.

This investment indicates Udaan’s aspirations to build a larger fresh foods and vegetables supply business to small and medium enterprises, or restaurants. There is an indication that it intensifies Udaan’s competition with Walmart and Tiger Global-backed Ninjacart and online wholesale marketplace Jumbotail.

Udaan’s Singapore-based arm Trustroot Payment had invested around $2 million in PetPooja, which was started by Parthiv Patel. Chances are that this investment would help China’s Tencent-backed Udaan to get a closer look at the data on what restaurant order cycles look like.

The food-tech sector in India has been growing massively. These investments suggest a massive development in the near future, in this space. 


Gairika Mitra

    Gairika Mitra is a Senior Correspondent with Express Computer. She loves accumulating knowledge on the IT-sphere and also distributing the same. She can be reached at [email protected]

